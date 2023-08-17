Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Lionesses | Calls grow for extra bank holiday if England women's team wins the World Cup

Calls grow for extra bank holiday if England women's team wins the World Cup

The Government is being urged to “do the right thing” and create a new bank holiday if the England Women’s team wins the World Cup.

The Lionesses will play Spain in this weekend’s final after defeating Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals earlier this week.

With the men’s team reaching a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and a European Championships final in 2021, debates at the time centred on the nation being given an extra day off to celebrate in the event that Three Lions were victorious.

But ministers have said there are no such plans in place if the women’s team triumphs.

This has led to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) urging the Government to make a U-turn on the decision.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “We all hope our amazing Lionesses can get over the line on Sunday.

“And if they do bring it home the government should do the right thing and allow the country to celebrate with a special bank holiday.

“It would be mean-spirited not to do so.”

England has the fewest bank holidays in Europe

The TUC highlighted how workers in England and Wales get just eight bank holidays a year, fewer than any EU country.

Fellow World Cup finalists Spain get the European average of 12 public holidays.

Meanwhile workers in France get three additional public holidays a year, while workers in Sweden get 13 days – equivalent to an extra week off. Slovakia, Slovenia and Finland top the table with 15 days each, enjoying nearly twice as many public holidays as their British counterparts.

The TUC believes that all UK workers should get 12 days of public holiday a year – an extra four days.

On the need for more bank holidays, Paul Nowak added: “UK workers get far fewer bank holidays than their Spanish counterparts and most other workers in Europe. That is not right.

“The TUC has long called for more public holidays and it’s time to make this happen.

“Come on England!”

