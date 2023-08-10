You might also like

While a resounding 89% of respondents opined that companies should provide cybersecurity software for employees' personal devices, an almost equal 80% contended that employers monitoring the usage of such devices would be an invasion of privacy.
This apparent conundrum underscores the delicate balance companies must strike between safeguarding sensitive data and respecting employees' privacy concerns.
Interestingly, despite the apprehension about monitoring personal device activity, a substantial 73% of executives expressed willingness to allow their employers to install cybersecurity software on their personal devices, even if this meant granting visibility into all their online activities.
With the cyber landscape becoming increasingly intricate and high-profile data leaks making headlines on a regular basis, the imperative to strike a balance between robust cybersecurity practices and individual privacy rights is more pertinent than ever for HR.
