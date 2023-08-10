You might also like

It appears that digital vulnerabilities loom large over the majority of businesses, according to a new report by cybersecurity firm Agency, which highlights a concerning trend that could put firms at risk.

The recently released ‘Not (Cyber) Safe for Work’ report underscores the precarious nature of corporate data security, revealing that a staggering 97% of executives access work-related information through their personal devices.

This seemingly innocuous practice could potentially expose their companies to cyberattacks, as they submit work-related messages on less secure platforms.

Surveying 500 executives from companies boasting 500 or more employees, the report delves into the heart of cybersecurity challenges faced by modern businesses.

Among the key findings, 75% of the respondents disclosed that their companies have been targeted by cyberattacks in the past.

In addition, one-third of the surveyed executives admitted to falling victim to data theft via scams, underscoring the evolving and sophisticated nature of cyber threats.

One of the most pressing issues illuminated by the report is the paradoxical stance of executives regarding cybersecurity.

While a resounding 89% of respondents opined that companies should provide cybersecurity software for employees' personal devices, an almost equal 80% contended that employers monitoring the usage of such devices would be an invasion of privacy.

This apparent conundrum underscores the delicate balance companies must strike between safeguarding sensitive data and respecting employees' privacy concerns.

Interestingly, despite the apprehension about monitoring personal device activity, a substantial 73% of executives expressed willingness to allow their employers to install cybersecurity software on their personal devices, even if this meant granting visibility into all their online activities.

With the cyber landscape becoming increasingly intricate and high-profile data leaks making headlines on a regular basis, the imperative to strike a balance between robust cybersecurity practices and individual privacy rights is more pertinent than ever for HR.