In September 2022, an extraordinary case from Scotland raised eyebrows and made heads turn. For some, shear anger was an appropriate response.

The story starts when Jason Grant, a former personal trainer and Student Wellbeing Officer with Dundee and Angus College, took on the title of Period Dignity Officer, the role created by two councils and a college to educate and reduce stigma around periods.

Grant argued that his previous roles, and the fact he was indeed a male, made him a perfect fit for the position. “I think being a man will help me to break down barriers, reduce stigma and encourage more open discussions. Although affecting women directly, periods are an issue for everyone,” Grant explained.

“We'll also raise awareness of the menopause, which, although a natural process for women, has wider repercussions in the world of work and family,” he went on.

Yet, perhaps unsurprisingly, Grant’s appointment was met with a barrage of criticism from those who felt the position should have been filled by a woman. Baroness Fox accused the Scottish Government of “peak gender idiocy”, while famous tennis star Martina Navratilova said “Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever? This is absurd”.

Legal action

Initially, Grant’s employers defended his appointment saying he was the “strongest candidate”. But shortly after, the Period Dignity Working Group announced it would be scrapping the role altogether, citing ‘threats and abuse’ as the reason.

As a result, Grant is suing the Scottish public bodies for discrimination, saying his sacking was a breach of the Equality Act, for which the verdict is likely to be decided in a full hearing, likely taking place over two weeks.

Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Angus Council and Dundee City Council will all likely face legal action in the hearing, despite Dundee and Angus College arguing they held sole responsibility for the appointment.

Separate claims of victimisation, constructive dismissal and sex discrimination have also been logged by Grant against Dundee and Angus College.

Ryan Russell from MML Law, who is representing Grant, told the Times: “We are now pursuing all four of them plus the partnership. It seems bizarre to say the least that my client’s role was described as crucial at the beginning of last August but by the end of the month it was not required at all.”

“I can confirm that in middle of June 2023 we lodged further claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and constructive dismissal against Dundee College only.

“These relates to the original removal of Mr Grant and his treatment leading up to his resignation. A decision will be taken in due course on whether the claims will be joined together.

“Given that we now a year down the line since the events that occurred, my client is hopeful the tribunal will take place by the end of the year or early next year.”