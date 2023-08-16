Data reveals HR efficiency bottleneck that only technology can solve

HR has witnessed an unprecedented evolution since the onset of the pandemic. As such, the scope of HR has expanded exponentially, encompassing a broader spectrum of responsibilities and challenges.

A recent Gartner survey of 217 HR leaders, conducted in February 2023, unveiled that 55% of respondents are grappling with an influx of requests covering a wide array of subjects.

Moreover, 80% of HR leaders acknowledged that the challenges they confront today are markedly distinct from those encountered prior to the pandemic.

Piers Hudson, a Senior Director in Gartner's HR practice, noted that while the new world of work has bestowed fresh demands upon HR, it has also introduced impediments to effectiveness.

A staggering 71% of respondents indicated that managing burnout among HR staff has become more arduous in the current landscape. Additionally, over half of the surveyed HR leaders admitted to facing heightened difficulties in retaining and recruiting HR employees.

However, despite these increased demands on time and resources, a mere nine per cent of HR functions are operating at a highly efficient level and aligning seamlessly with their organisation's needs.

Due to this bottleneck, HR leaders are increasingly recognising the instrumental role of technology in overhauling their operations.

Gartner’s data highlights that technology has transitioned from being a mere enabler to a pivotal driver of HR excellence. Almost half of all respondents are planning to amplify investments in HR technology within 2023.

While technology undoubtedly streamlines HR processes, a February 2023 Gartner survey of more than 3,500 employees divulged that only 36% of employees believe that HR is proactively enhancing processes and systems for user-friendliness.

Progressive HR functions are ensuring their digitalisation efforts move beyond just HR-centred processes and are truly business-enabling.

For this to be successful, HR needs to ensure its roadmap for digitalisation is in sync with the organisation’s other functions to provide a cohesive end-user experience.