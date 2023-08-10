You might also like

A further 71% acknowledge the need for a change in their payroll provider, while 78% express a desire to overhaul their payroll system, albeit with apprehensions about the arduousness and duration of the process.
The study also delves into the practice of outsourcing payroll operations. Approximately 24% of businesses across all sizes resort to outsourcing, incurring an average monthly cost of £3.69 per employee.
For a company employing 2,000 individuals, this translates to nearly £90,000 annually.
This financial burden, coupled with the considerable internal resources required to navigate the intricate process, underscores the financial and operational toll of inefficient payroll management.
The importance of deploying modern technology to alleviate the administrative burdens associated with payroll management cannot be overstated.
By integrating technology that connects applications, systems, and databases, HR teams can free themselves from repetitive tasks, enabling them to contribute more strategically to their organisations' growth and success.
