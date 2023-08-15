Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
2 mins read

Trouble brewing | Royal Mail workers sacked in row over tea breaks

Royal Mail workers sacked in row over tea breaks

Six Royal Mail workers have reportedly been sacked for taking a tea break at a pub, a union has said.

The half-dozen were among 11 workers who were suspended from Prenton Delivery Office in July, after drinking tea and coffee at two pubs while on their break.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said three of the employees were later reinstated, one was given a penalty, and the fate of another remains unconfirmed.

The decision has sparked criticism from local residents and politicians. A local councillor Stuart Kelly, called for the staff to be reinstated.

Councillor Kelly said: "Whatever their internal management problems, people in Oxton and Prenton want a proper post service and it is essential that Royal Mail focus on providing that."

We're seeing the end of 'hustle culture', and good riddance
Rise & grind | We're seeing the end of 'hustle culture', and good riddance

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “As a responsible employer we always investigate any incidents where the behaviour of our employees is alleged to have fallen below the standards expected.

“Any decision to dismiss an employee is only done so in line with the clear rules and regulations that govern employment law for all UK businesses and our internal standards.”

Trouble continues at Royal Mail

Virtually every mention of Royal Mail in the media in recent months has surrounded incidents involving members of the CWU.

The union and its members were involved in a long-running bitter dispute over a new pay deal. For more than a year, postal workers fought for a pay rise, and staged nationwide strikes on several occasions.

In July 2023, when union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a three-year pay deal, ending the long-running dispute that cost the company hundreds of millions of pounds and prompted the departure of its boss Simon Thompson.

