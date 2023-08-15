It's really not so bad if staff do non-work tasks while working from home - it can benefit their mental health

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh laundry when the washing has been on the line.

Second only to the smell of a roast dinner, or your favourite perfume. And when the weather does allow us a moment of sun this summer, laundry is one of the things I love to do when I’m working from home.

Hanging the washing on the line – and seeing it blow in the breeze from the window by my desk in my home office – is such a simple pleasure but one that I feel actually lowers my heartrate. For you it might be something like dusting the shelves, or perhaps it’s about sorting out a corner of the kitchen while the kettle boils for that mid-morning cuppa and getting lost in a sort out of a drawer of old utensils.

Or perhaps it’s wrapping a birthday present, tidying up an area of your home office space, or making a phone call that needs to be in work hours. (Meh when it’s the bank, yay when it’s to follow up on a hotel booking for that mini break).

It might be a browse of the local charity shops is what floats your boat, (I’m a sucker for that, too, in my lunchbreak), or preparing that evening’s dinner in the slow cooker.

Looking for more

If that’s the case, you’re not alone.

A recent survey found that 'laundry, shopping and sex' were among the top things Brits do during work. 77% of workers have said they’ve done ‘something they shouldn’t have’ during work hours, including one in ten who said they have sex when they should be working.

Ok, so, ‘sexy time’ aside, there are so many things that historically feel like they're things we 'shouldn't be doing' in work hours, when actually they're things that can help our mental health, balance, productivity and creativity. Incorporating non-work tasks into your day can have several positive effects on your mental health. Engaging in activities that bring you joy, relaxation, and a sense of accomplishment can help alleviate stress, boost your mood, and enhance your overall well-being. And that makes you (well I think so, anyway), a more focused and happier employee.

For HR, celebrating those things in your staff and teams means you can hope to see happier workforce, better retention and increased productivity. We talk about 'doing the laundry' in a way that implies we're leaving our desks to fill a wooden barrel with water, and begin starching or scrubbing our clothes or bedding for hours on end, rather than putting things in a machine and turning it on. It's the same with other household tasks - employers need to remember this isn't the Victorian era, and the gadgets we use make these 'non work' tasks actually really simple.

If someone takes a break during their day to fill the slow cooker with food, and turn it on, meaning they have a lovely dinner, I can promise you that person will be more focused and happier in their work than the one who resents not being 'allowed' to leave their computer to do the dinner prep.

Non-work tasks can provide a healthy distraction from the pressures and demands of your job. Engaging in activities you enjoy can help reduce stress by shifting your focus away from work-related worries and giving your mind a break. It can also boost mood and get the creative juices flowing. I've had many a good idea for content while hanging out the washing or watering the tomatoes in the greenhouse (guilty as charged).

This is pointing the finger at the work from home culture - the survey also found that people were shopping online (28%), watching a TV show (25%) or working on a side hustle (9%) when they should be working. But so many people do or did those things when in the office, too - and often after a hefty commute. I'd argue I scroll less when I'm at home because the other things I do, like laundry, mean I don't need to switch off by putting 'Barbie outfits' into ASOS.

It's not all household tasks, either. Activities such as meditation, yoga, or simply taking a leisurely walk can promote mindfulness and relaxation. Engaging in these practices can help people stay present, reduce anxiety, and promote a sense of calm. Again, this isn't about someone taking a three-hour break to go hiking, but if they find that they reset and then re-focus because they go into the garden, or walk to the coffee shop rather than just turn on the kettle, is that a bad thing?

If we are rushing to get back to our desks every time we take a break, is that healthy? If your staff are doing that, it's a worry that they are feeling under the cosh, and on the road to burnout.

From our content partner

Finally, it's about work/life balance. Engaging in non-work tasks helps maintain a healthy work-life balance for staff, where they can balance professional responsibilities with personal activities and that can help banish burnout. Taking breaks for non-work activities can help prevent burnout by allowing you to recharge and refresh your mind. Burnout can lead to physical and mental exhaustion, so incorporating enjoyable activities into your routine is crucial for long-term well-being.

It’s easy to forget in the new work-from-home world, that actually we all used to do things in the office that were massive time-wasting activities, and not even beneficial to our mental health or productivity. Yes, you know it – and I’ll admit it. From popping to a different floor or department to chat to a mate, queuing up in the canteen for a coffee when you could have made one at the office kitchen, all the way through to browsing the internet on your screen.

Non-productive time wasting, with none of that line-fresh smell payoff, either. I can remember walking around random shops in a lunchbreak, rather than those lovely charity shops on my doorstep. I can remember crowding round a computer when news was breaking, the whole staff downing tools to watch a celebrity announcement, for example.

That, to me, is a much bigger waste of time than playing with the dog, cat, hamster or, perhaps your partner who also works from home. Just keep the bedroom antics to your lunchbreak, perhaps.