HR fails from Carrie Bradshaw and her Sex and The City pals

The world of Carrie Bradshaw and friends is by no means a realistic one, from the outfits and shoe bills to the dinners and boyfriends. When it comes to the world of work in And Just Like That (AJLT) - which is approaching the finale of its second season - and its predecessor Sex and The City (SATC), there are so many HR fails and grey areas you could make a rulebook on how not to recruit, behave in the workplace or hire and fire.

It goes without saying that Samantha Jones is possibly a walking lawsuit all by herself, from trying to secure an Hermes Birkin on behalf of client Lucy Liu, to sleeping with clients and swearing in the workplace. But the portrayal of business, freelancing and the challenges that HR face in the two shows shines a light on everything from sexual harassment and maternity leave to internships and promotion.

While Sex and the City focused on Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda as a fouresome of often-single women, And Just Like That takes Carrie post marriage and into widowhood, with new friends in the group including Seema Patel, a real estate broker, and documentary maker Lisa Todd Wexley.

While both shows primarily focus on the personal lives of its main characters, there are instances where human resources failures or workplace-related issues are depicted.

On a postivite note, we see women in their 50s working, thriving in their work, being promoted and changing careers.