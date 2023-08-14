Younger workers are sick of burning out, and they're doing something about it

Gen Z, the cohort born roughly between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, loves to disrupt the workplace. From changing habits on how, where and why they work, to forcing organisations to adhere to ESG targets and D&I, this young group are change makers, and agile harbingers of progress.

And, in ushering in a fresh ad ethics-focussed perspective on the world of work, Gen Z is now placing a huge emphasis on work-life balance. Their refusal to embrace careers that lead to undue stress or burnout isn't just a choice; it's a rational response informed by the lessons of their predecessors and a vision of a more sustainable future.

In short, Gen Z workers in the UK are rapidly shifting their preferences towards less stressful jobs that still offer reasonable pay. This doesn’t sound overly controversial, but when you consider that 88% of UK employees have experienced at least some level of burnout over the last two years, according to research from Deloitte, this seemingly rules out the majority of jobs.

Positions like office administrators, account managers, and marketing associates have become their new darlings, driven by the allure of a harmonious blend between work and personal life. In a world that has often glamorised round-the-clock dedication, this shift is noteworthy.

The burnout experience of previous generations

For Gen Z, their parents and older siblings have vividly demonstrated the perils of burnout. Many Millennials and members of Generation X have navigated workplaces with gruelling hours, demanding expectations, and limited personal time. Witnessing the toll this has taken on these generations, it's no wonder Gen Z is adamantly refusing to follow suit.

It's important to note that Gen Z has grown up in a digital age, with instant access to information and a global network at their fingertips. This access has enabled them to observe and learn from the experiences of others, shaping their perspective on what they value in a career.

The upheavals of the financial crisis, the challenges of student debt, and the soaring housing costs they face have only solidified their resolve to seek fulfilment beyond mere financial gains.

The rising popularity of the anti-work movement, ‘quiet quitting,’ and the pursuit of roles that prioritise flexibility over high responsibilities signifies a generation that's questioning the conventional wisdom surrounding work. The stark statistic that 91% of Gen Z respondents in a global survey currently feel burnt out speaks volumes about their determination to avoid the pitfalls of their predecessors.

The silver lining for employers

Yet it isn’t all bad news. Gen Z's insistence on work-life balance is a win-win scenario for both employees and employers. Organisations that prioritise employee wellbeing and offer flexible working arrangements are poised to attract and retain talent, thereby fostering a motivated and engaged workforce. This isn't just about generational preferences; it's about creating a healthier, more sustainable work environment.

Gen Z's aversion to burnout serves as a clarion call to employers to recalibrate their approaches to work. It's an invitation to craft workplaces that value contributions without demanding a sacrifice of well-being. As this generation occupies an increasing share of the workforce, their principles will inevitably reshape workplace norms.