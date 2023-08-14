When did 'going above and beyond' become a badge of honour?

Everyone has a set of specific job role expectations, both in their contract and outlined everywhere from appraisals to onboarding.

Whether it's KPIs, sales targets, or expectations of output and availability for meetings, there is plenty we 'have' to do at work, and for many, going beyond that is seen as 'extra', a new level of dedication.

This came to mind after reading a new survey from Qualtrics, which found that 'employees willing to put in extra effort beyond what’s expected of them jumped from 77% in 2019 to 89% in 2020, and has since declined to below the pre-pandemic level.'

Essentially, people are deciding to not do more than they're contracted to do. But what even is that, anyway? Do people go around with a copy of their contract in their bag, to refer to?

Read more from us

It's also risky - if staff only do what's expected or written down, they might miss out on amazing opportunities. Conversely, if you expect them to do way too much, you're in dangerous territory too, from burnout to them leaving.

This ties in with the recent trend of 'Lazy Girl Jobs' which are jobs that require little to no effort and are 'easy to quiet quit;' as well as the concept of 'Bare Minimum Monday' where you coast through Monday, rather than going for it. You phase into the week, as it were. In fact, mentioning quiet quitting, it brings us back to the dilemma of going 'above and beyond' and whether that's something staff should do. Including those in HR!

Is it the new normal that staff only do what's expected of them, and only work to 'rule'? When did we go from choosing to do tasks that weren't part of our written contract, or targets, when did we decide that all we had to do what what was 'expected'?

I've always been what some would call a 'try hard' when it comes to work. If I like my job, my colleagues and the company I work for, then I often do way more than is written down in the contract or has been agreed. I enjoy it. I have often had no issue staying later than my core hours, doing tasks that weren't part of the original agreement or giving something new a try.

Read more from us

For me, going above and beyond is part of our work - it's a way of showcasing your skills outside of your standard remit, and it can give you everything from new experiences to confidence. Rather than being a lazy girl, I've often been a keen girl, and found that my work has benefited as a result.

I know that the boundaries can be pushed, though. And that some 'above and beyonders' might be stressed, nervous that they're being judged, or risk burnout. Those are definitely things HR needs to keep an eye out for.

There's also the argument that if some above and beyond people behave in such a way, people who are less confident or might not have the time to do the same will be - or fear being - overlooked.

There are two things that funnel out of this - expectations and the idea of effort. For Sarah Marrs, Director of Employee Experience Strategy Execution at Qualtrics, it's all surrounding the concept of 'discretionary effort'. It's up to the worker what they do that's not in their 'remit', or, to use a well-worn phrase, 'above my pay grade'.

She says: “What psychologists call “discretionary effort” (i.e. going above and beyond) has long been the holy grail that employers are trying to tap into with their employees. It leads to better quality work, better customer experiences, and better business outcomes all round. For a long time, 15-20 years, going above and beyond was considered the norm, and this hit a crescendo in 2020 when employees willing to put in extra effort beyond what’s expected jumped from 77% to 89%. We are seeing a big backslide on that though, and we’re now down to below pre-pandemic levels.

“It will be interesting to see if that continues…it’s getting harder for business leaders to adapt management practices to suit hybrid work over the last few years, and we’re seeing employees’ responses reflect this."

People are perhaps working to rule because they feel undervalued, or overlooked. A rebellion, of sorts.

It's about finding a balance between staff doing more than what is officially expected of them - and that comes down to the physical and the psychological. For some, it will literally be that their job involves certain quotas such as packing, or selling. For others, it might be that their targets are a moveable feast, and hard to hit because they aren't tangible (eg they're about customer behaviour, not set sales figures).

It also needs us to define what is beyond our job description. There are some who work in one role, who will be given the work of someone else, either when they leave or are on maternity or after redundancy. Those 'it's a great opportunity!' moments, where, essentially, a staff member is being given more work with no compensation.

It's also really important for HR to keep an eye on those who are going way beyond what's expected. There is a risk of burnout, and also of issues around what the employee will then expect in return, which can often be pay.

Read more from us

Finally, you need to think about whether that 'above and beyond' person is doing things the right way. Are they doing more because they are struggling, or bored? Are they doing more because they are worried about losing their role?

But one thing is clear - if someone sees doing even one tiny thing that isn't in their job description as a badge of honour, it's time to think about your expectations of them and how you're nurturing talent.

The fine line between minimum and maximum is one HR must help employees learn to tread - it's ok to go above and beyond, to try hard, to think and work outside of the rules of your role. Great things can come from it!