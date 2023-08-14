Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Fast-food worker with blonde braids sent home for having 'unnatural' hair

Fast-food worker with blonde braids sent home for having 'unnatural' hair

A 16-year-old black fast-food worker was sent home after being accused of having ‘unnatural’ hair, on the grounds the hairstyle went against company policy.

Autumn Williams was sent home after being told by her manager that her blonde braids was an ‘unnatural’, forcing her mum to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Williams said that although her hair was styled differently during an orientation at the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, the only guidance she was given around hair was that it needed to be out of her face, a rule she felt was reasonable.

But after undergoing a new hairstyle, her manager asked to speak with Williams in private, reportedly saying: “'Our supervisor drove by yesterday and noticed blonde in your hair and since blonde is an unnatural colour to you, we ask that you take the blonde out of your hair and then come back when there's none'.”

The employer also told Williams that they understood dying her hair was bound to be a “long process” and she should email them when she wants to return to work after changing her appearance.

“I was very embarrassed,” the 16-year-old recalled. "It was very stressful - it made me feel like there was something wrong with me and my appearance."

When Williams’ mum spoke to a supervisor, they reportedly to her to “refer to the (company) handbook” which states "hairstyles must be neat and professional in appearance. Unnatural hair colours or eccentric styles (e.g Mohawks, shaven designs, etc.) are not permitted."

But Williams said her interpretation of “unnatural” was bright hair colours like pink or blue, which might be deemed inappropriate for work.

Later, she was invited back to work once the manager realised the company’s policy had been misinterpreted. The fast-food restaurant reportedly said the incident was an “educational moment” for his team, but the experience left Autumn feeling uncomfortable to return to work and she quit her role.

Hair in the workplace

Over the past few years, hair has increasingly become the subject of discourse around discrimination, particularly in the workplace. With hair being a significant aspect of racial identity, employers not being aware of this, and their own bias, can have a detrimental effect on people from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

'Knickers in a twist' | Major special effects firm accused of sex and racial discrimination

Historically, black and brown people with ‘natural’ hair have sometimes been penalised in the workplace for having an appearance that is ‘unruly’ or ‘unprofessional’, an attitude ingrained in racial biases. For example, research suggests that workers with hair textures that have a likeness to white and Eurocentric hair are shown preference over those with Afro-textured hair.

In a Harvard Business Review article focusing on the stigmatisation of afro-textured hair, Janice Gassam Asare, the founder and CEO of DEI consulting firm BWG Business Solutions, explains that the solution to hair-based discrimination includes employers having an awareness of the issue, encouraging employee feedback and increasing objectivity in the workplace. She says that this type of discrimination disproportionately impacts black women, who often have to spend time and money on treatments and, sometimes dangerous, chemical products to relax their hair. Therefore, it’s important for employers and those with decision-making powers to continue to have conversations that focus on the experiences of those affected.

