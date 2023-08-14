Amazon targets staff who aren't coming into the office often enough

Amazon workers are being tracked and warned about spending enough time in the office, leaked emails have revealed.

Earlier this year the company imposed a mandate requiring corporate staff in the U.S. to come into the office at least three days a week, and now emails seen by the Financial Times show that bosses are starting to come down on employees who aren’t meeting this quota.

According to the FT, several Amazon employees were notified they were “not currently meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office at least three days a week”.

“We expect you to start coming into the office three or more days a week now,” the email added.

It was later reported that some employees who had received the email had been meeting the quota. Amazon later clarified the email was intended for staff who hadn’t averaged three days per week for the past 5-8 weeks, and anyone concerned should speak to HR to clarify their attendance record.

Reports from earlier this month also revealed that many Amazon employees in America may have to move home in order to meet the company’s office-time quota.

It is thought that many employees have moved away from the offices they were once based in, due to the rise of remote working spurred by the pandemic. Many others were hired mid or post-pandemic, meaning they have only ever been used to a remote or hybrid work environment.

Consequently, many employees look to be facing the difficult task of upping sticks in order to meet their three-day office week mandate.

A spokesperson for Amazon said the company hasn’t yet decided who will have to move closer to an office, nor how many workers will be affected by the office mandate.

A spokesperson for the business said: “There’s more energy, collaboration, and connections happening since we’ve been working together at least three days per week, and we’ve heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices.

“We continue to look at the best ways to bring more teams together in the same locations, and we’ll communicate directly with employees as we make decisions that affect them.”

Firms want more staff back in the office

Amazon is far from alone in shifting priorities back to office-based working. Meta recently announced that employees must come into the office three days a week starting from September, in a marked change from the company’s previous policies which embraced the hybrid model.

The tech and social media behemoth confirmed it had updated its policies last week to ensure that staff assigned to a specific office would be required to now spend three fifths of their working week in the office.

However, unlike Amazon’s plans, staff who were hired on remote contracts will not be affected by the new rules, a Meta source told Business Insider.

An internal memo reportedly said that "firmer in-person expectations will be a shift for some and will require trade offs," before adding that in-office working "supports collaboration and the energy that come from working alongside your team, which are critical as we build the future."

A spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg’s company said: "We're committed to distributed work, and we're confident people can make a meaningful impact both from the office and at home. We're also committed to continuously refining our model to foster the collaboration, relationships and culture necessary for employees to do their best work.

Encouraging employees back to the office

While the majority of employers do offer, or have had little choice but to offer, hybrid working, it is clear that many would now prefer staff to be back in their usual workplace.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, commented: “Encouraging employees back to the office will take a careful mix of incentives, and health and wellbeing support will be fundamental.”

Indeed, as the research shows, many companies have already started to offer wider health and wellbeing support based at the workplace, but with hybrid working now being the norm, these benefits will have to work hard to encourage people back.

Support will need to be appropriate to the different demographics of the workforce and to employees’ differing needs. This means offering a wide range of options, covering all four pillars of health and wellbeing – physical, mental, social, and financial – to help the transition back to the workplace to be healthy, positive, and productive.

Supporting those who choose to stay home

As well as motivating employees to return to the office, health and wellbeing support will be vital for those employees who still choose to work from home.

Working from home can potentially bring with it a whole host of health and wellbeing issues. These can include musculoskeletal issues from not having a good work desk setup, to the mental pressures of isolation and lack of social contact. Employees may even be hit financially by the current high costs of heating their home while they work. So support may be as diverse as virtual physio appointments, online counselling, and financial education; and this will need to be coupled with access to face-to-face support too.

Clark concluded: “As working styles widen, employers will have to widen their health and wellbeing offering to match. This will be in terms of what they offer, and where. Information gathering will be key and varied methods of communication will be vital. Support will need to include a mix of remote and in-person, and we’re going to see an increase in the use of wellbeing platforms to make support easier to access too.”