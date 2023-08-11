Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
2 mins read

Colleague conflict | Worker sues boss who told her 'you've got no friends' in heated row

Worker sues boss who told her 'you've got no friends' in heated row

A worker sued her manager after a heated row in with she was told “no wonder you have no friends.”

Care home employee Sonia Pywell was involved in an expletive-laden altercation with manager Samantha Bacon, during which Pywell was warned it would be “the last thing” she would ever do if she were to report Bacon to senior leaders.

According to an employment tribunal, the pair had been close friends since childhood, and Pywell’s late brother had been married to Bacon’s sister. But their friendship began to deteriorate after they began working together at Primrose Lodge.

Issues began when Pywell started to raise concerns about the way the care home was being run.

Her concerns included claims that residents were shown a lack of care, and that some staff were being transferred between multiple care homes during the height of the COVID lockdown.

Eventually, things came to a head at a resident’s funeral, when Pywell expressed a belief that Bacon was making up a policy which would allow the company to circumvent the law on returning residents to the home without testing for COVID.

This ultimately resulted in a heated argument, with an incensed Bacon shouting and swearing at Pywell, telling her: “No wonder you have no friends.”

After this, Pywell felt no longer welcome at the care home. She quit her job shortly thereafter and launched tribunal proceedings, citing constructive unfair dismissal. She has now emerged victorious after the employment judge ruled she had been forced out of her job.

Employment Judge Ashley Fredericks said: “No employee should be expected to be told to ‘f*** off’ directly by a manager speaking in anger.

“No employee should be expected to stand being the victim of a personal attack about their life or their character.

“No employee should be expected to stand being the victim of a direct threat from their manager, whatever the circumstances".

He added that Bacon’s actions "constitute a serious breach of [Pywell's] employment contract which she was entitled to accept, resign and claim constructive dismissal.”

Compensation for Pywell will be decided at a later hearing.

