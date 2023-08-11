Hoorah, the great resignation is over. Except, it's really not...

Recently the BBC announced, in an article published to its ‘Worklife’ section, that the great resignation – as in the mass migration of workers into other jobs and other companies and away from the employers they worked for in the COVID-19 pandemic – was in fact now over.

The piece cited data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics which stated that resignations have now slowed, readjusting to what is perceived to be pre-pandemic levels.

It also quotes Anthony Klotz, Professor of Management at University College London’s School of Management, who first coined the term ‘great resignation’, as saying “Looking at the overall resignation numbers, and seeing they’re back to 2019 levels, I think we can say it’s over. It's not just a simple start-and-stop, of course, but it does seem that we're at the tail of it”.

So, employers rejoice, it seems that your talent woes are over – even according to the man who by all accounts is a leading global expert on the matter. Except, perhaps don’t celebrate too prematurely.

There’s logic behind our hesitance to accept that the end of this challenging period for business is over. That is the technical definition of the great resignation, and what is really over. Yes, it does appear that in the US at least, the jobs market is at least healthier than it has been these past few years.

Yet, we’re not simply returning to 2009, and the employer-driven jobs market that existed all the way back then. In fact, the world at large has changed drastically, as has the generations of talent in it.

Among these generations is Gen Z, which is only the first demographic to state that enough is enough, and that the old system for finding potential employers and essentially pitching yourself to them repeatedly until one yields and offers you a job, does not work for them.

Yes, the talent market may no longer be stuck in a quagmire of utter turmoil, but these elements that talent have gained over the past few years, such as the expectation for flexible working, strong compensation and benefits, an expectation of environmental and social governance, robust wellbeing support, stringent work-life balance and career progression (to name a few), are not going anywhere.

If you want to attract the best talent in the market, the situation will remain pretty much the same. Honing the above elements will draw talent in, and ensuring that these aren’t tick box, and that culture is king will retain them.

So yes, Klotz is factually correct. We can all breathe a sigh of relief that in the not too distant, we won’t have to continue to discuss the great resignation. Yet, simply expecting everything to go back to ‘normal’ is absurd. Unfortunately, there is no normal, and the sooner we adapt to the swiftly shifting expectations of today’s workers, the better.