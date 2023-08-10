Navigating a toxic workplace when you're in HR will never be easy

Often, the first time anyone in HR hears about a part of their company culture being described as 'toxic' is when there's a complaint.

ITV's long-running magazine show This Morning has been called out as having a toxic culture, following on from the Philip Schofield scandal. And it's not just This Morning - ITV has been subject to a grilling from MPs, with ITV chief executive Dame Caroline Dinenage being questioned after Schofield's leaving, and the House of Commons Committee reporting allegations of harassment, bullying and discrimination.

The word toxic is one that needs unpacking, first of all - it can mean so many things to so many people, but there are 'non-negotiable' elements to it, such as bullying.

Teresa Boughey is a TEDx speaker, a Non-Executive Director, and author of Closing the Gap explains: "Toxic culture can have significant detrimental effects on people and customer experiences and can cause reputational damage. Toxic behaviour can lead to significant damage to individuals, teams and organisations, and potentially lead to high staff turnover. Toxic cultures can lead to high levels of sickness absence, higher bullying and harassment claims, which may lead to increased litigation. It can negatively impact customer service/experience which in turn can have negative impacts on reputation. Toxic behaviour usually occurs when people are frustrated, angry and resistant to change and are trying to exert their power over others to get a desired outcome for their own gains."

This grey area doesn't get much clearer for those in HR when we bring in research. Less than one in ten cases (6%) of dealing with a toxic employee in the workplace are successfully resolved, according to research by employment law and HR consultancy firm, WorkNest. When toxic behaviour is identified, nearly one quarter (23%) of employers feel they can't address it due to a lack of any clear evidence to base conversations around.

That makes me think about people who feel they have to keep notes, or diarise things that've happened to them (I am sure that might sound familiar to you).

Toyah Marshall, Principal Employment Law Adviser and Solicitor at WorkNest, said: “Identifying toxic employees can be challenging, as they often possess certain traits that may not be immediately obvious. They may be adept at hiding their true nature during the hiring process or disguise their toxicity under a facade of professionalism. However, their detrimental effects become evident over time, as their toxic behavior begins to unravel."

As a member of the HR Team, you're also not immune to the impact of a toxic working environment.

Take, for example the reports of workers in the US being told to stay late in HR. According to the Houston Chronicle, dozens of HR workers at the Houston Independent School District (ISD) received an email from Executive Director Wally de Cobarrubia, stating: “As exempt employees, you are expected to work extended hours before and after your assigned work schedule, as needed, to complete all work-related tasks, assigned duties, and projects. All team members are expected to be available to assist in work across HR departments, and therefore must be flexible and able to pivot to new assignments at a moment’s notice.”

The WorkNest survey also revealed that long-serving members of staff are the biggest culprits, with over half (58%) of employers reporting that these employees exhibit toxic behaviour the most.

Bringing us back to This Morning.

Since the scandal with Philip Schofield, concerns have been aired not just by 'regular' staff, but the more 'celebrity' ones, too. Dr Ranj Singh, once a sofa regular, saying in a statement on Twitter: "I genuinely loved and valued working there. However over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated. I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with (This Morning) go far beyond him."

We all have a different definition of toxic, which can bring into play our boundaries over how much we'll 'put up with'. Toxic for some might be downright putrid for others, while one person's toxicity might be another's 'ok' place.

Gemma Dale, HR Director and founder of The Work Consultancy, says: "There is no settled definition of the term - I'd define toxic workplace as one which has a multitude of different problematic factors that might incorporate issues like bullying, high workload, excessive or poor management, discrimination and high levels of stress. We might also expect those things that typify effective organisational cultures, such as autonomy, concern for wellbeing, good management and leadership, effective communication etc to be absent or much reduced. We might also expect to see culture behaviours such as low trust or blame, or high levels of conflict."

If you're in HR, you can probably already feel a headache brewing with all this information. It might be that you're dealing with a toxic workplace or complaint(s) right now. Yes, it will always be a juggle - but it's one you can learn from, too.

It might feel that the buck stops with you and your team - when you might also be part of a toxic culture, or complaining about one - and it does, to a certain extent. It will never be a simple area to manage or define, but keeping yourself informed is a strong starting point.

Teresa Boughey adds: "HR can manage a toxic environment by supporting the organisation to create psychological safety, enabling employees to speak up and raise concerns. Being aware of bias is essential. Concerns should not be ignored or dismissed just because it doesn't align with something that we believe could or could not have happened. Having a robust behavioural competency framework in place, that describes acceptable and unacceptable behaviour, enables robust conversations to take place when behaviours fall below unacceptable levels. You need role models at all levels to show what is acceptable and also deal with unacceptable behaviour."

For Gemma Dale, it's about working on culture as well as policy. "You can do culture audits or engagement surveys or similar to determine how people perceive your culture. You can run training about cultures, values and behaviours and have policies and procedures that address poor behaviour – such as harassment and bullying, ways for people to raise issues like grievances. Leadership and management behaviour is highly influential culturally – the shadow of the leader is significant here.

"HR can be part of this but not all of it. If you want a great culture it starts at the top. Ultimately there is a need to address poor behaviour – call it out and make it clear it isn’t acceptable. Again I think HR can be part of this – especially through provision of development activity – but it is much bigger than any individual HR function. They are part of the solution – but lets face it, can also be part of the problem, when HR is heavy handed, complicit in poor management and so on."