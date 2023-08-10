Employee sacked for advertising sex work online was unfairly dismissed

A NatWest worker who was sacked after bosses discovered he was advertising sex work online was unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has ruled.

Karim Ahmed was working as a data analyst for the bank while simultaneously running a website on which he sold explicit pictures of himself and offered “sensual massages”.

When confronted by his boss, Ahmed threatened to “take him apart”. He was sacked after superiors decided his online activities could harm the bank’s image.

Ahmed, who was based at NatWest’s Brighton offices, launched tribunal proceedings with claims of unfair dismissal, and he has now emerged victorious after a judge ruled NatWest’s disciplinary process was flawed.

However, the judge also ruled Ahmed would not receive any financial compensation, because he still would’ve been sacked if the disciplinary process had been properly actioned.

Suspicions were raised about Ahmed when bosses noticed he was going offline at various times throughout the working day and would sometimes leave the office with an explanation.

Managers were shocked to discover that Ahmed’s LinkedIn profile linked to his websites offering explicit photos and sensual massages – while also clearly indicating he worked for NatWest – where he’d been employed since 2018.

After this, manager Chris Bouwers held a meeting with Ahmed in May 2020.

The tribunal heard that, when Ahmed learned this activity could potentially result in disciplinary action, he accused Bouwers of cyberstalking him.

Ahmed “accepted that the images on the website were sexually explicit” and that he also offered £25 sensual massages, the tribunal was told.

The tribunal report said: “When it was suggested to [Ahmed] that it might make colleagues uncomfortable, he said he placed responsibility for that on gossip between colleagues, because there was no reasonable reason for colleagues to be gossiping about his website.”

Further complaints from colleagues followed, and Ahmed was sacked in October 2020.

While the tribunal agreed that NatWest’s reputation could have been harmed by Ahmed’s sex work, and that he would have been sacked in any case, the panel agreed he'd been unfairly dismissed. This was due to errors in the disciplinary process, including the fact that the bank had not properly discussed with Ahmed the reasons why they could potentially sack him.

As such, the employment judge ruled he would not receive any compensation, despite winning his claim.

The implications for HR if employees are selling sexual services

Debates around what remit HR has when it comes to employees having second jobs has intensified in recent months, with a cost-of-living crisis seeing many take up side hustles just to stay afloat.

The social media and online activity is also a big dilemma for businesses, and it’s becoming increasingly common for staff to face disciplinary action for something they did in their personal life, which could have a damning impact on their employer if people find out where they work.

And both of these above issues are dialled up to eleven when it comes to employees who are also sex workers. The soaring popularity of websites such as Only Fans has caused legal and ethical issues for many HR departments.

“You’re expected to hold yourself in a respectable way when in employment whether you realise it or not. You represent the company that you work for, even when you’re off the clock... you need to hold yourself in a respectable way”, says James Blackwell, CEO of digital talent agency Ronald James.

“Employers and employees must be super careful that they don’t jeopardise the company’s image online and show the business or institutions in a bad light for customers to see.”

He adds: “Adult photographs and explicit materials have a way of getting around the internet... I understand that there are many people out there struggling to make ends meet right now but trying to grab the low hanging fruit of adult sites is likely to breach your employment contract.”

James concludes: “Companies must ensure they have an effective social media policy in place, one that is thorough and ensures staff use social media with caution and are mindful of its influence on not only their reputation, but their employer’s. Of course, a policy is only as good as its enforcement. Policies should be reviewed periodically and be enforced systematically with effective disciplinary procedures.”