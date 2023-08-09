Employee branded 'unprofessional' for fainting at work

A worker claims they were branded ‘unprofessional’ after fainting at work. The employee, who works in healthcare, began feeling unwell during a conversation with a patient. They tried to excuse themselves but collapsed before leaving the room.

As if the unexpected health scare wasn’t enough, the worker was reprimanded by their boss, who arranged a meeting to “discuss how unprofessional it was” to faint in front of a patient during an appointment.

Recounting the incident on online forum Mumsnet, under the caption ‘Would you judge me? Was I unprofessional?’, the person wrote: "Would you consider this unprofessional and would you be annoyed at this? If you were in a healthcare appointment not whilst getting an invasive or risky treatment, and during the talking part of the appointment - whilst explaining things to a podiatrist, audiologist, optician, dietician and the healthcare professional fainted, would you complain or consider it unprofessional?

"And if you were the colleagues of the healthcare professional would you think that person should be embarrassed at all or would you judge them for it?

Read more from us

“Just for further context - I'm a healthcare professional and fainted. It was mid-conversation and realised I really wasn't well so I said to the patient 'Excuse me I'm sorry I’m going to go and get someone else' so I could go out quickly and get some air.

"I thought I was maybe just hot and I stood up and whilst walking out I fainted to the floor. I've never done it before, the patient was lovely about it and was seen by a different colleague and all was fine but I went home from work afterwards.”

They went on: “I'm back tomorrow and I've been scheduled a meeting with my slightly scary boss to discuss how unprofessional it was. I just wanted to ask here to gauge some opinions on whether I was unprofessional etc and should prepare for a b****king or not!"

Other members of the site couldn’t believe what they had read, with the post receiving more than 131 replies at the time of publication.

From our content partner

"It can’t be 'unprofessional' because that refers to a behaviour. Your body just did something you didn't expect, and you'd just realised you didn't feel well, and were going to remedy it when you actually fainted”, one user said.

Another added: "I don't understand. You can't choose to faint or not faint. What would a "professional" have done according to the person who wants the meeting?"

Another suggested that, if the meeting was to discuss how unprofessional it was, that the worker should also cheekily question how to handle fainting at work professionally.”

How stigma around illness could impact your workforce

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that illness happens, and that we cannot prevent it.

It’s a simple truth of being human that our bodies are susceptible to breaking down. Naturally, this is inevitably going to happen in working hours on occasion.

And whilst some people would simply call in sick and try to relax, the disturbing truth is that the vast majority of workers do not have this luxury.

A recent survey conducted by Ciphr, which gathered responses from over 2,000 employees across various industries, looked into the prevalence of employees working through illness.

Women appear more likely than their male counterparts to report having worked through illness in the last six months (68% of surveyed women that work in-person vs 58% of surveyed men that work in-person).

Whilst financial concerns were the main reason for workers not taking time off sick, another contributing factor is the persistence of the presenteeism culture established in many workplaces. In certain company cultures, the perception that taking time off for illness is a sign of weakness or lack of dedication is still very much alive.

This can create a workplace environment that discourages employees from prioritising their wellbeing, leading to a cycle of increased stress, decreased productivity and potential long-term health issues.

Obviously this situation is potentially devastating for staff who may be struggling financially. However, it’s also a huge issue for employers. Outside of the moral and legal duty of care over staff, it should be obvious that good work will not take place when a worker is ill.

And, if that worker continues to push through their illness, this may well lead to much more concerning long-term health issues such as burnout, or physical side effects from exhaustion.

The potential spread of illness within the workplace is also a huge factor leading to more sick people and further turmoil for all involved, eventually leading to issues with team dynamics, and employee morale.

Ultimately, implementing robust sick leave policies, which include paid time off and flexibility for illness-related absences, can help mitigate the financial burden placed on employees and save organisations much more in the long term than promoting presenteeism.