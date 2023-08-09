Calibration engineer Vic Sutton started working in 1946 and is still going strong at age 90 working at Teepee Electrical.
Join us as we chat to Vic and discuss his outlook, attitudes and perspectives on eight decades of employment.
Calibration engineer Vic Sutton started working in 1946 and is still going strong at age 90 working at Teepee Electrical.
Join us as we chat to Vic and discuss his outlook, attitudes and perspectives on eight decades of employment.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.