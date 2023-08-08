Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
The remote work platform | Zoom mandates employees come back to the office

Zoom mandates employees come back to the office

Zoom, the video-conference business that boomed over the pandemic, is calling its staff to return to the office.

The company, which relies heavily on its customer base to work remotely, is mandating that its own employees who live within a 50-mile radius of an office must go in two days a week.

Zoom joins the long list of large companies, especially within tech, who are mandating their workforce return to the office in a bid to increase productivity.

The San Fransisco-based software company has called its new policy a “structured hybrid approach” where it would “continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently”.

Looking for more

'Wine Wednesdays' | Unusual ways to entice staff back to the office

Zoom was one of the biggest winners during the pandemic. As firms moved their workforce online and employees were forced to communicate from their own homes, Zoom became the go-to communication platform.

The company’s success was so catalysed by the pandemic, that it reported an almost 400% revenue growth in 2020 from the previous year, much of this success attributed to remote work. With this new mandate having an obvious opposition to values necessary for Zoom’s own success, could this move have an adverse effect in disrupting its workforce’s engagement?

This idea is compounded by the fact many workers report prioritising flexibility over everything else in what attracts them to a company. In a competitive talent acquisition landscape, companies altering their flexibility policies might see talented candidates looking elsewhere or their current workforce jumping ship to an employer that offers flexibility.

“People's priorities have shifted, and they now consider their work and job within the larger context of their lives. Rather than focusing solely on obtaining a high-profile job, they are more concerned about how it will impact their personal flexibility including hobbies and other pursuits,” says Tom Cornell, Senior I/O Psychology Consultant at HireVue, commented. “This shift in priorities is demonstrated by the increasing number of resignations in response to companies requiring workers to return to the office.

“To remain competitive in today's market, employers must prioritise providing greater flexibility to their workers to meet their demands and needs. However, achieving this is not always straightforward. Remote work can make it challenging to create a unique work culture, which can ultimately affect employees' emotional investment in their job and company.”

