HR may be getting its view of productivity woefully wrong

What does a good employee look like? The simple answer is one who churns out quality work at a high pace.

However, as the current debate around the use of AI in the workplace proves only too acutely, humans are not robots. Humans need interaction, downtime, a balance between work and home life. Humans need more than simply input data to process.

So, whilst the question is simple, the answer to what a good employee looks like is harder to define.

A recent case highlights this complexity, and throws into question the evolving landscape of work and how productivity is truly measured.