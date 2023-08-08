Flexible work shouldn't be just a yes or no decision for HR

Once upon a time, the idea of a five day working week was something rather strange. Now, with our five-day week the norm, the concept of the four-day week probably seems like a step too far for many.

But it's a hot topic that hits the HR news feed almost daily - take, for example, the worker who sued her company and won damages of £100,000 when she was sacked after asking to work a four-day week. Marie Raphael had requested reduced working hours after suffering a stroke, but she soon found herself accused of misconduct and was dismissed.

Then there was the case of Cambridgeshire County Council, which cancelled a four-day week pilot scheme.

It seems many people are, for want of a better word, threatened by the idea of a four-day week. But the argument isn't just about the days and hours - this is about the flexibility of the way we work.

Read more from us

And for some, a four-day week isn't what they want.

Some workers, for example, might say they would prefer extra holiday time, or to discuss a pay rise instead of different working schedules.

The Four Day Week campaign argues that, in the UK, we work longer hours than in Europe, but rather than being more productive, we're actually more burned out. Recently, director of the campaign, Joe Ryle spoke to the HR Grapevine podcast, and outlined how the campaign had held the biggest trial of 51 companies and 3000 workers - and that people wanted to carry on.

"Essentially the results show that it's a win-win for both workers and employers. 100 years ago, all the same arguments were being made against moving towards a 5-day working week," Ryle notes in his conversation with HR Grapevine.

It raises the question of the flexibility part of all this. It's so easy to see the four-day week as a 'yes or no' decision. A trial to go forward with or not. With the passing of the Flexible Working Bill, it's clear that individuals will all need and want different versions of flexible working. One person's four day week is another person's need to work from home, even if that's five days.

People might request a four-day week because of illness, such as in the case of Marie Raphael, or to spend more time with a loved one who is ill. Some might just crave the opportunity to focus in on work for four days rather than spreading things out over five.

The bottom line is it's about being open to conversations. To trialling new ideas, and to seeing what might work for your staff, rather than just saying 'no'. It's about understanding the 'why' behind someone asking to work a four-day week, or flexible working rather than just seeing it as a potential problem.