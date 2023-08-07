Tesco allows staff to request flexible working from day one, a year before law changes

Tesco has rolled out policy changes, allowing its workforce to request flexibility from the first day of working at the supermarket, almost a year before the law changes around flexible work.

The supermarket chain has brought about changes to its policy, which previously stated that workers must wait six months before requesting flexibility, which enables its more than 300,000 employees to request flexible working arrangements from day one of their contract.

The move comes almost a year before the government implements new laws which will give all employees the right to request flexibility from day one, illustrating Tesco’s overt support for flexible work.

The new law will mean employers will be expected to consider flexibility requests from workers who will now only be expected to wait two months, instead of three, for a decision to be made, and have the right to make two requests in a year.

The government estimates that the new law will bring flexible work to an estimated 2.2 million more UK employees. Included in the law, workers will be allowed to make requests around working hours and patterns and can adjust shift starting and finishing times, while requesting to work from home or remote working space.

Tesco already has many part-time roles available but has said that the new policy will allow any full-time positions to be available as either in the office or flexible.

James Goodman, Tesco UK people director, said: “We think giving people the right to start a conversation about flexible working from their first day, or even before they start work for Tesco, is the right thing to do to give colleagues the opportunity for a healthy work-life balance.

“We aim to create a positive culture at Tesco where managers will do as much as they can to facilitate these requests for flexibility.”

The fight for flexibility

The new flexible working law has been met with differing responses from those in the business world. Many consider it a groundbreaking move, which will empower and enable workers with a better work-life balance and mental health.

While others say that remote work should have ended after the pandemic, and this law will bring about even lower levels of productivity in the UK and increased administrative costs for employers.

Despite this, many still believe the new legislation, which will be implemented next Spring, is a step in the right direction. Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, said: “People don’t just start families or see their circumstances change six months into their employment.

Looking for more

“Life can change any time between receiving a job offer and starting work, so it’s important for prospective employees to know their employer will support them from the start, rather than having to wait until they have six months’ service.

“There is a significant move towards supporting flexible working, and Tesco is getting ahead of the curve and showing they have a progressive attitude to what is swiftly becoming the new normal for working families.

“It is important to remember that while changing the date when employees are allowed to request flexible working may be important, it does not make it any easier to get permission itself. Employers still have certain grounds for refusing flexible working requests.”