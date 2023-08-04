Firm issues callout for 'non-woke' employee with 'no pronouns'

In a talent market where candidates currently hold most of the cards, it’s important for employers to make their job adverts stand out.

One firm, however, has taken things to a whole new level, with an ad for their latest vacancy going viral.

Wallis Computer Solutions, an IT firm in Western Australia, is looking for a technician to join its team. Advertising a salary range of $65,000-90,000 AUD (approx. £33,534-£46,432) and the opportunity to work from home full-time, the perks of the job sound quite appealing.

The catch? You can’t be woke or have preferred pronouns.

“We are looking for an MSP technician who is now looking for a position in a company who is not woke and values diversity of thought,” the firm’s advertisement said.

The job ad goes on to state they wanted to hire someone with “no requirements for pronouns, we know what a woman is.”

The ad then explains that the successful candidate will “never be forced to get any medical treatment” - a reference to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates that many companies across the globe imposed during the pandemic.

In fact the Wallis ad goes on to explicitly state: “You are not required to have COVID vaccine or any other vaccine to work,” the ad said.

The ad also lists the company’s core values, including the belief that “near enough is not good enough” and employees should “go hard or go home.”

Not surprisingly, the advert had divided social media users.

“Terribly unprofessional and a red flag for anyone with a brain...just do your job and act professional,” one person wrote.

Another pointed out the irony in seeking an employee with “diversity of thought” whilst simultaneously excluding anyone they deemed ‘woke’.

However, some felt it was important for a company to state explicitly what they were looking for in a new hire.

A commenter said: “Regardless of your political/religious/social views or beliefs, I think it’s a good thing when people openly tell you who they are and what they’re like so you know what you’re getting beforehand.

“This job ad may filter applicants for the employer, but it also filters this employer for many applicants.”

From ‘non-woke’ to ‘no Karens’, divisive job ads hit headlines

The job ad was posted on the other side of the globe, but UK head-hunters are no strangers to questionable job postings.

In the summer of 2022, a job advert featuring a huge list of criteria of who SHOULDN’T apply hit headlines.

Shorties, a dessert shop based in Cwmbran, South Wales, took to social media in their search for a new Assistant Manager to take on responsibilities including supervising shifts, supporting the store manager and the business by driving performance and exceeding targets, and delivering “a fantastic experience every time” for customers.

All very reasonable expectations for an assistant manager position, but it was the long list of criteria the shop WASN’T looking for which gained more attention.

The expletive-laden ad appealed to anyone who “wants a f****** job” but warned any “Karens or Darrens”, “Debbie Downers” or “wet wipes” not to apply.

“We need someone that can hit the ground running, and not have to be told again and again, and still f*** s*** up, we’ve wasted so much time and money, we just want someone who has a work ethic to succeed, commitment and accountability!” the ad read.

“Is it too much to ask that someone is fully committed, wanting to kick a*** and help us grow our brand, who takes things on board and works with us and not against us, if that sounds like you-then get in touch, we want our potential superstar who will come to an interview looking casually presentable and on time and not look like they’ve been dragged through a hedge with the motivation of a sloth.”

The ad wrapped up by telling anyone who found the advert offensive to “move on as there’s not a place here for you nor do I care about your opinion.”

In a statement released after the advert went viral, the business owner insisted that the brash tone of the post did not reflect how the company treats its workers.

Shortman wrote on the Shorties Facebook page: “We can’t please everyone, we’ve done the ‘being professional’ and we lost 20-30% custom, the way we run our socials is not exactly how the shop is run, we do not abuse staff or mistreat them, but we are a business and here to make money and eventually turn a profit.”

How to avoid bias in job ads

The “non-woke” and “no Karens” adverts shine a light on the importance of wording of job adverts appropriately, and best practices when seeking to recruit new talent.

Andrew Hunter, Co-Founder of job search engine Adzuna, previously told HR Grapevine that a lot of the time, a job advert is the first impression that prospective talent will have of a company.

“This is where jobseekers are trying to understand if they will be a good ‘fit’ for the role,” he explained.

“As such, it is important that employers and recruiters get job adverts right the first time around.”

Tips for writing a job advert

With writing and circulating a well-articulated job advert being a crucial factor in attracting top talent, how can HR and recruitment leaders do this well?

