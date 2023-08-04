Major special effects firm accused of sex and racial discrimination

A special effects company, that has worked on BBC dramas such as Bodyguard and Call The Midwife, has been taken to an employment tribunal for accusations of sexual and racial discrimination.

The company, Artem, is undergoing a tribunal after allegations from its former Finance Director Karen Edwins, who alleges she was forced to resign after sustained sexual and racial discrimination from the firm’s Co-founder and CEO Mike Kelt.

Edwin alleges she was the victim of discrimination after Kelt told her he had lost confidence in her, saying that things she had done had gone “dramatically wrong”. This altercation prompted Edwin to leave the company after 25 years working there.

In the ruling, a majority of the panel ruled that this conversation was a “repudiatory breach” of Edwin’s contract and ruled in favour of Edwin’s allegations considering Artem’s predominantly male-white workforce.

Watch more from us

Edwin shared that the company, and the industry, is “male-dominated” where white men were ‘over-represented’, with Artem only employing nine women in its 36-person workforce.

Another female employee recalled Kelt telling her to not get her “knickers in a twist”, a remark she had found offensive and motivated by her sex. While another female worker revealed Kelt said he wanted a “pretty young lady” to work at the company’s reception.

In another situation, Kelt called a female manager an “old nag”, which was found to be a “gendered comment” used in a “pejorative manner”. These comments were reportedly heard by multiple employees, including Edwin.

The tribunal also revealed that the only other employee from an ethnic minority background was paid differently during the pandemic compared to white employees.

Edwin’s grievance was rejected, forcing her to take the company to a tribunal. The majority of the case was dismissed, but claims of unfair dismissal, sex, race and age discrimination and harassment were upheld.

Artem has locations in London and Glasgow, and has worked on special effects for Captain America, Hot Fuzz, Ex Machina, and The Graham Norton Show, amongst other Hollywood films and British TV shows.

The judge on the case disagreed with the majority conclusion of the panel, who said that: “(Artem) has failed to prove that a hypothetical comparator, being a finance director who was a man, and whose performance, attitude and other circumstances were the same as (Mrs Edwins) would have been treated the same way.

“(And) a hypothetical comparator, being a finance director who was a different race to (Mrs Edwins), and whose performance, attitude and other circumstances were the same as (her) would have been treated the same way.”