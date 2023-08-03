Banker sacked days after cancer surgery awarded £90k

A former senior banker who was sacked by NatWest days after undergoing cancer surgery has been awarded around £90,000.

Adeline Willis was let go from her banking role in 2020 just two days after an operation on bowel cancer, in a process that was “tainted with discrimination” according to an employment judge.

According to the legal documents, Willis, a former Risk & Compliance Officer, earning £160,000 a year, was left “physically and emotionally in turmoil” after being made redundant in 2020, eight months after discovering she had bowel cancer.

A previous legal hearing also revealed that a recorded telephone call, made a few weeks after her diagnosis, involved Willis’s managers seeking advice from HR about terminating a secondment early, because she was due to take time off for cancer treatment. The tribunal found that this call was “clear evidence of discriminatory intent.”

NatWest was ordered to pay almost £87,700, including £35,000 for injury to feelings and aggravated damages to Willis, who had initially sued the company for more than £4 million.

Willis, a compliance manager, said she had applied for scores of jobs while undergoing chemotherapy, but had failed to secure a permanent role - possibly because she had to disclose she was disabled and due to the stigma of having sued NatWest.

In a previous hearing in 2022, Will Clayton, a lawyer representing Willis, said: “This has been a harrowing experience for my client, who did not deserve the appalling treatment that she endured at the hands of one of this country’s largest and best-resourced employers.”

The central London employment tribunal rejected the bank’s allegations that Willis’s £160,000-a-year job was redundant, ruling that her dismissal had been “tainted with discrimination”.

A NatWest spokesperson said the bank was pleased the case had been resolved and apologised for falling short of expected standards.

"We recognise the extremely difficult personal circumstances in this case and have taken steps to ensure this cannot happen again," the spokesperson said. "Building a truly inclusive culture remains an ongoing priority for everyone working at NatWest."

What does the law say?

Cancer falls under the 2010 Equality Act. As such, employees who are diagnosed with cancer have a legal right to ask for reasonable adjustments from their workplace.

According to Cancer Research UK: “If you need time off work for treatment and recovery, your employer might allow you a period of leave and your job will still be there when you want to go back. Or it might be reasonable to have more flexible working hours so you can carry on working. And the Act also gives you legal protection if you feel your employer has treated you unfairly.

“You don’t have to tell your employer you have cancer. But if you don’t tell them, they can’t make any changes to your job or workplace. You can ask your employer to keep the information confidential so only people you agree to have this information are told.”

Firms could face legal action if staff are discriminated against

The leading cancer charity goes on: “You have some options if you feel you have been discriminated against because you have cancer. It's always best to start by talking to the person involved about your concerns. This might be your employer, tutor or landlord. It helps to keep a record of what happened and when.

“You could speak with your union or human resources officer if the problem is with your employer. There is a scheme called Access to Work that can help with making changes at your place of work. This is for people in England, Scotland and Wales.

“You can also get advice from the Citizens Advice Bureau if you can't resolve the problem by discussion.

“Some people who can’t resolve the problem might want to go further and take legal action. Before you do this, take advice and get as much information as you can. You'll need to think about the cost, because taking legal action can be very expensive. Most people are able to resolve problems without taking any legal action.”