John Lewis worker steals over £45,000 worth of stock to sell online

A former John Lewis worker has been jailed for over two years and ordered to pay back more than £55,000 after he was caught stealing from the retail store.

The John Lewis stockroom worker, Lai Uong, had worked at the department store’s Bluewater site for more than 17 years, and was caught stealing during an internal investigation after the consistent disappearance of tech items.

The investigation included a test purchase from the website Uong had been using to sell the stolen goods, which led officers to carry out a full search of Uong’s property. From this search, the authorities found Apple products with a retail value of £33,799.

Uong was in prison for two years and eight months from 2022 when he admitted stealing the goods. But in a recent hearing, he has been ordered to pay back £45,298 to John Lewis and a further £10,416 to other agencies and has six months to pay this back or risk a further 18 months in prison.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: “No one should be allowed to benefit financially from committing crime, and we have again used this legislation to ensure criminals like Uong are made to pay back money they have made through illegal activities.

“I am pleased that the store will receive compensation for its losses and that this case offers a stark reminder to offenders that crime does not pay.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “A man who stole items from his employer and re-sold them online has been ordered to pay back more than £55,000 in money gained under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Lai Uong, 47, from Southfields in Gravesend was jailed for two years and eight months in 2022 after he admitted handling stolen goods.

“The stockroom worker had been stealing goods from his employer John Lewis from its store in Bluewater and re-selling them on an online site.

“Items, including laptops, wearable tech and mobile phones were found during a search of his property and enquiries were made with the customers who purchased the items."

Employee theft soars amid cost-of-living crisis

Employee theft has jumped by a fifth (19%) as the rising cost of living triggers a wave of workplace crime, new data suggests.

National figures reveal almost 6,000 workers were caught stealing from their employer in 2022, up from 5,000 the year before. This amounts to nearly 500 incidents every month.

The analysis was carried out by insurer Zurich UK based on Freedom of Information data from 43 police forces in England and Wales.

London’s Metropolitan Police saw the highest number of employee thefts, with 874 incidents last year, while the City of London saw the fewest, at 18. The biggest increase in thefts occurred in Lincolnshire, up from 40 to 71 incidents – a rise of 44%.

By police force, the highest rate of employee theft was recorded in Northamptonshire, with 43 incidents per 100,000 people, while the lowest was found in Dorset.

Employee theft ranges from petty pilfering of office supplies to the theft of data and embezzlement of company funds.

Although overall numbers are low, Zurich has seen an increase in commercial crime claims, including employee theft, which can leave firms facing average losses of £140,000.

Recent claims include a £150,000 theft by a ring of employees at a food manufacturer and a £50,000 claim from a double-glazing firm defrauded by its finance manager.

Rose Sutton, a senior Speciality Lines claims expert, said: “As cost-of-living pressures mount, employee theft has significantly increased, suggesting some workers could be turning to desperate measures to make ends meet.

“The consequences of employee theft can be devastating for companies, resulting in reduced profits, lower staff morale and in extreme cases, even bankruptcy. Consumers also lose out through higher prices.

"No business is immune to theft in the workplace, which can go undetected for years, and occur at all levels. Unless firms have the right protection in place, they have little chance of recovering stolen cash and goods, and may face other expenses, such as regulatory fines.

“Insurance provides a vital safety net that can help firms mitigate the impact of financial losses and resume normal operations quicker.”

Firms can reduce the risk of employee theft by implementing robust payment controls, regular audits, and a positive work culture.

Zurich has also seen an increase in claims for social engineering, where fraudsters manipulate employees into making payments or handing over bank details and passwords.

This includes cases where criminals have hacked a senior employee’s email and sent urgent payment instructions with fraudulent bank details to other staff members and external parties.

Arunava Banerjee, Cyber Risk Consulting Lead at Zurich Resilience Solutions, said: “Fraudsters are using ever more sophisticated techniques to trick employees into divulging sensitive information.

“These tactics can sometimes be difficult to detect, making it crucial that employers have robust security measures in place, alongside effective cyber awareness training to help staff detect and avoid these scams.”

What could happen to those caught stealing from their employer?

In 2022, police data gathered by StandOut CV revealed that, since 2019, 18,784 employee thefts were reported to police in the UK, with 50.8 thefts reported per 100,000 employees in the UK.

To understand more about how employee thefts are typically be dealt with and what the consequences can be, StandOut CV spoke to Jayne Harrison, Head of Employment Law at Richard Nelson LLP, who explained: “It is likely that theft or other dishonesty would be referred to in an employer’s disciplinary procedure as gross misconduct. If an employee commits a criminal offence at work, then it is likely that the police would get involved as well, as there is nothing to stop an employer contacting the police if there has been a theft by an employee.”

“Criminal proceedings are concerned with guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, whereas an internal disciplinary process focuses on whether or not the conduct occurred. An employer does not have to show beyond reasonable doubt that it happened, just that it has conducted a reasonable investigation and concluded on reasonable grounds that the employee committed the theft. ”

“An employer is not obliged to give a reference to an employee but if they do so it must be an accurate and true reference.

“Therefore, an employer, if they do provide a reference, would want to give details about the reason for dismissal and any employee trying to find new employment may find that their prospective employer is made aware of the reasons why they were dismissed.”

“As such, it may be more difficult for an employee to find new work if they have been dismissed for gross misconduct, although not impossible, as employers tend to view gross misconduct more seriously than other reasons for dismissal.”