We shouldn't have to declare we're having treatment to be a 'good' candidate

Everyone has something they'd rather not share with a recruiting team. It might be the more practical - that you're considering moving house, or getting a puppy, through to more serious medical things such as IVF or whether you're taking particular medication like anti-depressants.

Reading about a recent case where a woman was told she wasn't fit to join the police because, during a medical exam, she revealed she took anti-depressants, many were shocked and surprised.

Surely in a world where we are being increasingly open about mental health, there should have been a response of support rather than rejection?

The woman in question, Laura Mackenzie, had applied to be an officer with Police Scotland. She'd got as far as being schedule for a uniform fitting, and had received a congratulatory call from an Inspector, and one of the final stages of the onboarding process was a medical.

One of the provisions stated she must be "certified by a registered medical practitioner approved by the police authority to be fit both physically and mentally to perform the duties of a police officer". She said she was taking an antidepressant drug for anxiety and depression. And then came the kicker - she was notified of Police Scotland’s rules stipulating that officers could not be employed within two years of last taking antidepressants.

There is of course an element of the process here. Some would argue that if the candidate had been told about the rules before the onboarding began, she might have made alternative decisions with her application. In media reports, however, the woman reported she had been clear about her medical history at the start of the recruitment process.

Regardless, the onus should not be on the candidate to reveal such things. It should be on the employer to be up-front, and approach the question with kindness, rather than suspicion.

Would they deem it necessary to say whether she was taking contraception, for example, or other medication which might have negative side effects on her mental health? Perhaps yes - we don't know the full process. However, it does seem that when it comes to mental health, there's a different 'category' and it can lean towards exclusion rather than inclusion.

It should be argued that declaring you are taking medication for anxiety or depression is a sign you are managing your illness, rather than not coping with it.

There's also the impact on a person's mental health if they go through that experience of rejection.

Should we also be declaring that we are having any other support, non-medicinal, for example if we are seeing a therapist, or coach? Where is the line drawn on deciding if you are mentally fit for work? Surely the answer here would be to support and navigate the situation with the person in question.

Mackenzie is now suing Police Scotland, an experience that will surely have a negative impact on her mental health.

This case brought to mind the campaign by former Love Islander, Dr Alex George. His 'post your pill' initiative encourages people to share their medication for mental health, once a month, on social media. It's broken down barriers - making it more 'normal' to be taking something. And in turn, that leads to the issue of the language we use around mental health.

There is a wide range of medication that now falls under what is quite a lazy term: Antidepressants. The one-size-fits-all term which can include anything from anxiety medication to tablets for depression or ADHD.

Some would argue that knowing whether your staff take certain medication is about safeguarding, but as a counter argument is that if you know someone is taking medication, you are then aware and have a duty of care towards them to make sure they are supported through other means. Yes, ask them to report in, for example, check if things are ok. But adding in support rather than banishing them is the answer here.

There is also an interesting element to the case regarding whether the candidate had taken anything in the past two years. Is it right to go that far back? No medication stays in the body that long - is that not the same as saying 'have you ever had therapy?' or 'Did you ever try for a baby?'

It's time to stop judging a person's abilities by the (prescription) label.