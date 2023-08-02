Acute talent shortages hit the Houses of Parliament, as unions condemn the Government

It seems that cause talent shortages are causing headaches for all types of employers, even the Houses of Parliament.

According to reports from The Caterer, the prestigious home of British politics is grappling with an acute staff shortage that has caused certain services within the Westminster home of parliament to reduce.

The failure to recruit an adequate volume of hospitality workers has impacted the catering service, which operates 15 venues including bars, restaurants, and banqueting rooms across the wider parliamentary estate.

"There are issues about staff recruitment in the catering department. We're short of chefs … by about 38, I think, at the last count, so there's less we can do.” Sir Charles Walker, MP for Broxbourne and Chair of the House of Commons administration committee told Times Radio this week.

A House of Commons spokesperson confirmed the reports, and noted: "Our catering venues serve thousands of customers every week, including visitors, MPs and journalists – as well as the staff who keep parliament running through irregular hours. During recess and other lower-demand periods, we often reduce opening hours in certain venues or re-direct resources where needed.

"Some of our catering venues have temporarily operated with reduced hours or services due to staff shortages – an issue that is seen frequently across the wider hospitality and catering sector.

"However, the House's staffing situation has improved in recent months, helped in part by an ongoing recruitment campaign and the effective redistribution of resources where required."

It seems that, despite its historical significance, the Parliamentary estate has fallen victim to the same issues seen across the rest of the hospitality industry.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were in excess of 132,000 job vacancies in the hospitality industry between February and April this year.

Ironically, last month hospitality unions hit out at the the Government’s decision to not include overseas restaurant and bar workers in its shortage occupation list, and noted that the outcome would be acute shortages.

“Ongoing labour shortages are crippling hospitality businesses, forcing them to reduce their hours and costing the industry billions in lost trade,” Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, told City A.M at the time.

“With shortages in the sector two-thirds higher than pre-pandemic, it’s clear there aren’t enough active people in the economy to fill all the roles we need, despite the extensive work the sector is doing to recruit domestically, including the economically inactive,” she added.

A Government report published on the same day also showed that from November 2022 to January 2023, compared with the period before the pandemic vacancies are 72% higher in hospitality.