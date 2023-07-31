Social worker banned from job after sharing 'gender critical' opinions

A social worker has been prohibited from working in the social services after “gender-critical” comments made about transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney during a training day.

Leicestershire County Council are carrying out an investigation into Louise Chivers, who reportedly called the influencer “a skinny gay man with no t**s” and accused Mulvaney of being a “misogynist who mocks women” in a conversation about whether the star should model a Nike sports bra.

Mulvaney recently came into the spotlight after Budweiser owned Bud Light backtracked on a partnership with the star, and alignment with the trans community, following criticism from a vocal segment of the beer brand’s customer base.

Chivers told The Telegraph: “On this particular occasion, we had been discussing gender-neutral toilets. The conversation then moved into the climate protests and whether it was hypocritical for protesters to be wearing clothes made of plastic and other environmentally unfriendly materials.

“I said I would struggle to buy Nike clothes anymore because I didn’t agree with Dylan Mulvaney advertising sports bras because I thought it made a mockery of women.

“Afterwards, I was contacted by my managers who demanded to know what I had said. I was then told by the recruitment agencies that I use to apply for jobs that they would not find me work until conclusion of the investigation.

“I feel like I’ve been blacklisted. The inference that because I am gender-critical, I must be transphobic. I’ve been on the gay scene since I was 18. I’ve been socially active with transgender people for decades."

After the comments, Chivers, who has been a social worker for 25 years, was referred to Social Work England, the body which regulates social workers, and has been banned from applying to any jobs, as the council fear she “might misgender someone”.

Chivers also said she often feels like she must “bite (her) tongue" in training sessions when conversations around gender arise.

With gender discourse becoming an increasingly divisive subject area, this case might suggest that employers need to be aware of the differing, and sometimes problematic, perspectives that can emerge during training sessions.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council said: “We’re committed to equalities, diversity and inclusion and like other organisations, will take action if we believe legislation or professional standards have been breached.

“The matter has been referred to Social Work England. The recruitment agency has been informed so that they may consider the issues raised.”