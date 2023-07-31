Boss demands HR team stay late, work weekends & scrap time off amid 2,300 job cuts

HR employees at a US school district have been ordered to work weekends, stay later on weekdays and avoid taking holidays as a wave of redundancies puts pressure on their superiors ahead of students returning to school imminently.

According to the Houston Chronicle, dozens of HR workers at the Houstin Independent School District (ISD) received an email from Executive Director Wally de Cobarrubia, stating: “As exempt employees, you are expected to work extended hours before and after your assigned work schedule, as needed, to complete all work-related tasks, assigned duties, and projects.

“All team members are expected to be available to assist in work across HR departments, and therefore must be flexible and able to pivot to new assignments at a moment’s notice.”

The correspondence comes after the district announced more than 2,300 layoffs – roughly 25% of the HISD’s workforce - as part of a major restructuring plan which has resulted in some critical shortages of teaching staff, ahead of an August 28 return for students.

The HR department itself has been slashed from 235 to 153 positions.

In the email, seen by reporters at the Chronicle, Covarrubia described the situation as a “period of urgency” and that: “It is critical that the HR department works to meet the Superintendent’s directive of having zero teacher vacancies on NES campuses, and only 50 teacher vacancies total for non-NES campuses by the start of the school year.

One HR employee told the media outlet: “The morale and the environment is just extremely toxic right now.

“People are very cautious and afraid that they’re going to lose their job right now because their jobs are being threatened.”

Covarrubia told HR staff they would not be allowed to go home before checking with a supervisor first, who would confirm if they could go depending on “whether you are needed to assist in other projects.”

Supervisors have also reportedly been told not to approve any leave requests for the time being.

“Team members are reminded that it is highly recommended that you do not make any travel plans … before receiving approval from your assigned supervisor via OneSource,” the exec said in the email.

Burnout still a huge issue for HR

This incident is unfolding in the US, but the way it has played out has frequently been seen on this side of the Atlantic too.

In fact, recent polling from the Trade Union Congress revealed a ‘gruelling’ work intensity gripping the UK’s workplace wellbeing.

The TUC’s report found that one in two workers feel that work is getting more intense and demanding, with many reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years.

The TUC says increasing work intensity means workers are having to pack more work into working hours – with work often spilling over into their private lives.

The warning comes as the union body releases new polling, conducted by Thinks Insight (formerly Britain Thinks) which reveals:

More than 1 in 2 (55%) workers feel that work is getting more intense and demanding.

And 3 in 5 (61%) workers say they feel exhausted at the end of most working days.

The polling also reveals workers feel the situation is getting worse. Compared to the previous year (2021):

More than a third of workers (36%) are spending more time outside of contracted hours reading, sending and answering emails.

1 in 3 (32%) are spending more time outside of contracted hours doing core work activities.

4 in 10 (40%) say they have been required do more work in the same amount of time

4 in 10 (38%) say they are feeling more stressed at work

As well as being detrimental to family life, long term-ill health conditions caused by overwork include hypertension and cardiovascular disease, digestive problems, and long-term effects on the immune system, increasing risk of causing autoimmune disease diagnoses.

When workers are tired, or under excessive pressure, they are also more likely to suffer injury, or be involved in an accident.

Action needed

The TUC says ministers must take urgent action to tackle burnt out Britain, including:

Introduce a new right to disconnect to ensure workers get a proper rest break away from work and make sure that work doesn’t encroach upon a worker’s home life.

Strengthen enforcement of working time regulations – that means funding the HSE properly and ditching proposed changes to how working time is recorded.

Fix the public sector recruitment and retention crisis, bringing down excessive workloads and dangerously unsafe staffing levels, delivering year-on-year fully-funded pay rises and making improvements to working conditions.

Make flexible working a genuine legal right from the first day in a job. People should have the right to work flexibly from day one, unless the employer can properly justify why this is not possible. Workers should have the right to appeal any rejections. And there shouldn’t be a limit on how many times you can ask for flexible working arrangements in a year.

Promote collective bargaining to make it easier for unions to speak with and represent workers – including broadening the scope of collective bargaining rights to include work organisation, the introduction of new technologies, and the nature and level of staffing.

Introduce to statutory duty to consult trade unions before an employer introduces the use of artificial intelligence and automated decision-making systems. This would ensure that both the employer and worker can benefit from the introduction of new technologies and that productivity gains lead to decent pay rises for workers.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “No one should be pushed to the brink because of their job.

“Gruelling hours, pace and expectations at work are growing problems up and down the country. This is a recipe for burnt out Britain.

“Chronic staff shortages, intrusive surveillance tech and poor enforcement of workers’ rights have all combined to create a perfect storm.

“It’s little wonder that so many feel exhausted at the end of their working day.

“It’s time to tackle ever-increasing work-intensity. That means strengthening enforcement so that workers can effectively exercise their rights.

“It means introducing a right to disconnect to let workers properly switch off outside of working hours.

“And it means making sure workers and unions are properly consulted on the use of AI and surveillance tech, and ensuring they are protected from punishing ways of working.”