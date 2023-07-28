We're becoming dopamine hungry social media addicts, and it's stunting our productivity

Social media has become an omnipresent force in modern society. While these platforms were initially intended to foster connections and enhance communication, their addictive nature has potentially led to detrimental consequences on productivity at work.

With the prevalence of TikTok in recent years, younger generations especially, know the experience of mindlessly picking up their phones, clicking on an app, and scrolling. Before you’ve even realised what you’ve done, ten minutes have passed, and your tea has gotten cold.

Social media platforms are designed to be highly engaging and attention-grabbing. These giant tech companies employ sophisticated algorithms that constantly analyse user behavior to tailor content and notifications, ensuring users stay hooked and spend more time on the platforms.

As a result, people often find themselves mindlessly scrolling through endless feeds and succumbing to the allure of new posts and notifications. This constant distraction disrupts focus and reduces their ability to concentrate on essential tasks, thereby reducing overall productivity.

As Anna Lembke, a psychologist and author of Dopamine Nation, a book detailing the addictive nature of social media and its impact on our lives, describes in the book: “Because we’ve transformed the world from a place of scarcity to a place of overwhelming abundance: Drugs, food, news, gambling, shopping, gaming, texting, sexting, Facebooking, Instagramming, YouTubing, tweeting . . . the increased numbers, variety, and potency of highly rewarding stimuli today is staggering. The smartphone is the modern-day hypodermic needle, delivering digital dopamine 24/7 for a wired generation.”

Social media apps are addictive in their nature, so it would be harsh to put the blame on employers for being addicted in the first place. Realistically, how is a regular person, with a regular brain, supposed to defeat addiction orchestrated by a billion-dollar tech company, whose whole existence is to keep you on your phone to sell you things?

Attention-grabbing apps

Our brains are changing, and fast. Now more than ever, we need instant gratification and entertainment. This leads to behaviour of compulsive checking of profiles and feeds, further diverting attention away from work or important responsibilities. Additionally, the constant exposure to social validation in the form of likes, comments, and shares can also create an addictive feedback loop, causing individuals to prioritise online gratification over real-life accomplishments.

Looking for more

Procrastination has always been something workers (and employers) have had to overcome as a challenge. But unlike pre-social media times, the brains of employees haven’t been used to multitasking in this way, many jobs require sustained cognitive flow, and arguably, social media disrupts this.

This is because social media encourages rapid context switching, where individuals switch between work-related tasks and checking their social media feeds. This constant back-and-forth disrupts cognitive flow, leading to inefficiency and decreased focus on tasks. Studies have shown that multitasking can decrease overall productivity by up to 40%. Clearly, social media is grabbing our attention more than we might like. And for some workers, this might be exacerbated by working from home and remote work.

Mental health and poor sleep

Various studies show that being on our phones when we go to bed can have a profound impact on our ability to sleep well. This is because the blue light in screens impacts our production of hormones which regulate sleep. Reduced or disrupted sleep can have a tremendous impact on an employee’s ability to make decisions and work effectively.

Moreover, the addictive nature of social media creates an escape mechanism for individuals facing stress or boredom at work. Instead of tackling challenging tasks or seeking ways to improve skills, people may resort to mindlessly scrolling through social media as a form of distraction. This avoidance behaviour only exacerbates the problem, prolonging the time it takes to complete essential tasks.

For years we have known the impact social apps can have on mental health. Poor mental health is increasing in young people, and research often links this to the use of these apps. In a study carried out by ONS on social media's impact on young people, out of respondents who spent 3 hours at least online, 27% reported high or very high mental ill health. As a result, constant comparison, cyberbullying, and the pressure to present an idealised online image can take a toll on the emotional wellbeing of workers. While using social media during work as a way of soothing anxiety or boredom, may also be a sign of low engagement and happiness as work.

In summary

Social media might be a significant barrier to productivity in modern society. Its design to capture and maintain attention, coupled with the culture of comparison and constant multitasking, creates a perfect storm that stunts productivity, while its negative impact on sleep and mental health further compounds the issue.

Employers must trust their staff to manage their time effectively, but having an open discourse, support and education around healthy screen time might be a step in the right direction. Beyond productivity for an employer's sake, social media addiction can drastically impact the wellbeing of employees outside of work time. Only through addressing the addictive nature of social apps, can we mitigate its negative influence on the lives of workers and encourage more balanced lives.