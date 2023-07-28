UK workers seek second jobs as cost-of-living crisis worsens debt

UK workers are struggling to manage their debts, with many employees seeking a second job to help with their financial shortcomings, a new survey from Aviva reveals.

Almost three-in-four (74%) of workers over the age of 16 said they have debt, while one-in-ten (8%) said they ‘haven’t got a clue’ about how much debt they owe.

One-in-seven of respondents feel their debt is out of control or they don’t have a way of paying it off.

Older workers are under strain, with more than one-in-ten (11%) UK employees over 55 saying they are struggling. Credit or store card debt (36%) and mortgages (20%) were the most common forms of debt for this group.

Almost half of respondents said their debt has increased in the past 12 months, and 38% said they have had to cut back on non-essential spending such as holidays and entertainment.

More than half (57%) of UK employees aged 16 or over said they have emergency savings they can access in times of need. Other than this, 22% use a credit card, 11% ask family or friends for help, and 8% took out a loan or go into their overdraft. One in sixteen (6%) said they had to take out a pay day loan, while 5% said they had to cash in their pension to pay for a sudden expense.

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting working Brits hard, over a quarter (27%) of respondents said they have started working overtime or gotten a second job to help with their financial worries. These findings suggest that employers must provide their staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to make the best financial decisions and have positive financial wellbeing.

Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings and Retirement at Aviva, comments: “Interest rates have risen to levels we haven’t seen since 2008 – and are expected to rise further. The cost of debt is now centre stage, and millions may be having to rethink their retirement plans.

“Starting to think and plan further ahead as early as possible is a small step that can make a big difference in the long-term. Individuals can take some positive actions to reduce their debt before entering retirement, such as consolidating their debt, paying off high-interest loans or switching to a cheaper rate, alongside reducing unnecessary expenses or taking out a debt management plan.