We're seeing the end of 'hustle culture', and good riddance

Waking up at 4am, tackling emails at 5am between workouts and meditation, and working until midnight without a break – it sounds like a hellish life, because it is.

Those who have historically been iconic figures of ‘hustle’ culture, such as Twitter (now seemingly ‘X’) have proven through their own erratic actions and poor decision making that good cognitive reasoning doesn’t come with grinding every waking second, but instead comes with a balanced life, and some much-needed rest time.

The sun is setting on the era of hustle culture, and a collective sigh of relief can be heard across the workforce. Gone are the days of glorifying overworking, burning the midnight oil, and sacrificing personal wellbeing for the sake of professional success.

The once-celebrated notion of 'rise and grind' is now under the microscope, and workers are finally awakening to the realisation that this detrimental trend is both damaging and outdated. Good riddance.

Hustle culture, at its core, propagated the belief that success was solely attainable through relentless work, sleepless nights, and a never-ending pursuit of productivity. This ethos gained traction in the hyper-competitive world of business, seeping into nearly all industries, creating stressful environments where employees were made to feel inadequate if they didn't adhere to its toxic tenets.