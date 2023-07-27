Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
4 mins read

Rise & grind | We're seeing the end of 'hustle culture', and good riddance

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
We're seeing the end of 'hustle culture', and good riddance

Waking up at 4am, tackling emails at 5am between workouts and meditation, and working until midnight without a break – it sounds like a hellish life, because it is.

Those who have historically been iconic figures of ‘hustle’ culture, such as Twitter (now seemingly ‘X’) have proven through their own erratic actions and poor decision making that good cognitive reasoning doesn’t come with grinding every waking second, but instead comes with a balanced life, and some much-needed rest time.

The sun is setting on the era of hustle culture, and a collective sigh of relief can be heard across the workforce. Gone are the days of glorifying overworking, burning the midnight oil, and sacrificing personal wellbeing for the sake of professional success.

The once-celebrated notion of 'rise and grind' is now under the microscope, and workers are finally awakening to the realisation that this detrimental trend is both damaging and outdated. Good riddance.

Is it ever OK for staff to have a side hustle or second job?
Looking for more

Cost of living crisis | Is it ever OK for staff to have a side hustle or second job?

Hustle culture, at its core, propagated the belief that success was solely attainable through relentless work, sleepless nights, and a never-ending pursuit of productivity. This ethos gained traction in the hyper-competitive world of business, seeping into nearly all industries, creating stressful environments where employees were made to feel inadequate if they didn't adhere to its toxic tenets.

You've read 39% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£150 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Video
  • 5:52

Video feature | How discrimination is still affecting working mums

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

Talent disconnect | From presentations to trial shifts, is your interview process too long?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Health & safety | Ryanair continues flights to Rhodes - profits over people?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Empowering Middle Managers: Insights from Research to Drive Success

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • View Handbook Example

Enhancing Employee Engagement: The Interactive Handbook Solution

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni