Wage hikes of regular staff aren't the cause of inflation, it's those of the 1%

As workers across the country struggle as a result of the growing cost-of-living crisis, surely it makes sense that wage increases are at an all-time high compared with the same period last year? Not everyone seems to think so.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the UK’s central bank, the Bank of England (BoE), has openly shared his perspective that the increase in wages of average people is making inflation worse. In addition to Bailey, BoE’s Chief Economist Hew Pill famously told Brits to “accept” being poorer, while Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt echoed these sentiments saying public sector wage restraint is needed to curb inflation.

This is despite research from the TUC, which found that pay rises for the top 10% of UK earners trumped pay rises for the rest of workers as an influencing factor in the rise of inflation.

This is even more pertinent for the top 1% of UK earners group, who earn £180,000 or more, for which Bailey comfortably fits into with a pay slip of almost £500k.

Clearly, there is a narrative being whipped up that wage increases of regular workers are a main cause of inflationary pressure. But these words are coming from voices who don’t fully grasp the experiences of the majority of the UK workforce during this time, and in some cases, are hypocritical in nature.

For example, despite Andrew Bailey having had the same salary of £495,000 since March 2020, new records show that Bailey’s team at the BoE have all received pay increases, with them all now earning between £348,000 and £378,000, a pay cheque the average UK worker could only dream of.

There is something grossly crass about some of the UK’s wealthiest telling the rest of the nation to stop asking for wage increases in the name of saving the economy, whilst cashing in an eyewatering pay cheque and giving their own team pay increases. This really is the most obvious example of the ‘top 1%’ wielding unfair power and creating an untrue narrative.

As the TUC’s General Secretary Paul Novak emphasised: “The government must stop scapegoating workers for its failures.” The idea that UK workers are ‘richer than they’ve ever been’ or ‘asking for too much’ is dangerous. Instead, there needs to be a realistic awareness of the challenges workers face in the midst of financial strain, with salaries that are barely keeping up with inflation.