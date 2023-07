'Motherhood hasn’t blunted her competitiveness' - a comment from a Women’s World Cup pundit from just a few days ago. Was the remark a clumsy compliment or further evidence of the widespread discrimination still directed at new mums in 2023?

With women still viewed as the primary caregivers, how can childcare evolve into a more equal concept whilst dissolving backward misogynistic attitudes and how can business’s support this evolution?