Boss spotted worker protesting on TV after calling in sick

A worker who was spotted on TV at a protest, after calling in sick, has been sacked after a lengthy legal battle.

Benneth Mathebula was employed by the SA Revenue Service (SARS) - South Africa’s equivalent to HMRC - when he told bosses he was too ill to work. However, during his absence, a supervisor spotted him on television at a protest in the city of Sandton.

Mathebula was among a crowd of EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters, a left-wing protest group) members on television, marching against pharmacy chain Clicks, which had produced a hair advert which the EFF said was racist.

The incident occurred in 2020, with Mathebula being sacked in 2021. But due to years of legal yo-yoing, a court has only just ruled that Mathebula can be dismissed. The decision overturned a previous judgement from 2021 that Mathebula should be reinstated to his role and given full back pay.

The Labour Court found that SARS was within its rights to fire him.

The legal case heard that Mathebula took two days off sick in September 2020. His time off was then extended after visiting a doctor. When he returned to work, he was confronted by a supervisor who had seen him on TV attending the protest march, which took place during his absence.

Mathebula didn’t deny he had been at the march, and explained that on the day in question, he had taken some medication and felt well enough to attend the protest.

He explained: "A friend came to check on me and I asked if I could accompany him to Sandton”.

"I did not see anything wrong with that. Actually, I thought maybe it is good to go out [and] stretch a bit, as I was not bedridden and I felt probably after that I would be fine."

His explanation was not accepted by SARS, and after disciplinary hearings, he was sacked for "deliberately and intentionally" misleading his employer.

Mathebula appealed his dismissal to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), which ruled he had been unfairly dismissed because there wasn’t enough evidence to prove he had deliberately misled his bosses.

Now, however, Judge Graham Moshoana has ruled: "Mathebula expected to get away with the enjoyment of supporting the protest march while claiming to be sick.

"The probabilities were overwhelming that Mathebula was not sick and in fact he was malingering in order to avail himself for the protest action."

He added: "The only inference to be drawn with regard to his state of mind is that when he asserted and faked illness he must have intended to mislead SARS to excuse him from work in order for him to attend the protest action."