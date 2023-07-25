Ryanair continues flights to Rhodes - profits over people?

Despite multiple airlines cancelling flights to Rhodes amid wildfires in the region, Ryanair has continued flying to the Greek island, prompting questions about the safety of customers and employees.

The wildfires, which have raged through Rhodes, and now threaten other Greek and Italian regions, has left up to 10,000 Brits stranded, with as many as 30,000 holidaymakers due to head there over the next few weeks.

As a result, many airlines and tourism companies have cancelled flights to the region. The travel company TUI recently said it is cancelling all outbound flights for customers travelling to impacted areas, with customers receiving full refunds. Jet2 and Correndon also cancelled flights to the area.

Currently, boats are being used to evacuate Brits from Rhodes and affected islands.

Ryanair's Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Sky News: "We've got a number of customers who are keen to come home, some people still want to go down there so we'll continue to fly in and out and as long as it's safe to do so and as long as the airports remain open, we'll be there.

"We haven't seen a huge amount of cancellations. We have seen a number of people looking to reaccommodate themselves onto earlier flights obviously out of the islands."

This comes at a time when the budget airline, which is the largest airline by passenger numbers in the UK, revealed its profits had almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.

Employee and customer experience

Although HR Directors may not be faced with having to deal with their workforce operating in the midst of a wildfire anytime soon, this situation sheds light on some interesting ideas around brand reputation, employee health and safety, and morale.

Ryanair chose to not cancel any flights to Rhodes, while not enabling passengers to cancel their flights and receive a refund. Some spectators have said this is due to a desire to make money, illustrated by the company’s recent success.

From our premium content

With so many other air travel companies choosing to cancel flights, some spectators have said that Ryanair singles itself out as prioritising profits over the safety of its customers and employees.

But risking the safety of customers and employees can leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. If they feel like they’re not valued more than profit, employees can become disengaged and leave. While negative customer satisfaction and a tainted brand can stop customers from returning, turn away potential ones, and put off potential candidates from joining your company.

One disgruntled customer took to X, previously Twitter, to air their grievances, saying to the airline: “@Ryanair Why are u still flying people to Rhodes, into the fire?!? We have a flight booked there on 8th august! We don’t want to go, it’s dangerous. U won’t even cancel the flights now, making profit from a disaster! You are a disgrace!”