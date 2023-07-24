Lack of female CEOs exposes broken leadership pipelines

In the midst of a post-COVID leadership reset, the UK's FTSE 100 companies have witnessed a surge in CEO appointments during the first half of 2023.

However, while this record intake of senior talent suggests progress, a glaring gender disparity reveals that leadership pipelines within these organisations remain fundamentally broken.

A recent report by Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) sheds light on the distressing fact that women continue to be significantly underrepresented in top leadership roles, with just a quarter of FTSE 100 CEO appointments in H1 going to women.

The RRA Global CEO Turnover Index for H1 2023 reported a jump to 38% in FTSE 100 CEO appointments year-on-year, with over a tenth of the companies undergoing CEO changes.

While this might be seen as a positive sign of increased dynamism and adaptability within the corporate world, the reality check lies in the overwhelming majority (73%) of these appointments being bestowed upon men.

Looking for more

Such a disproportionate gender ratio at the highest echelons of corporate leadership is a stark reminder of the slow progress towards achieving gender parity in the business world.

At a mere 27%, the representation of women among newly appointed FTSE 100 CEOs in the first half of the year is undoubtedly an improvement compared to the five-year average of 16%.

Yet, it is disheartening to note that this figure drops even further to just ten per cent when looking at the FTSE 250. When measured against other leading global economies, the UK trails behind, with Europe's EURONEXT 100 reporting a 20% female CEO appointment rate, the US lagging at a mere nine per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 failing to appoint any female CEOs in the last five years.

The gender disparity issue goes beyond just appointment rates; the current number of women CEOs across major indices remains woefully low.

The FTSE 100, FTSE 250, and EURONEXT 100 combined feature fewer than 15 women CEOs, while the S&P 500 fares slightly better with 41 female CEOs, accounting for a meagre eight per cent of the index's total CEOs.

The US, in comparison, lags behind the UK in promoting women to CEO positions, and the country's corporate landscape could learn from the UK's non-executive director term limits, which provide a natural refresh of talent and help women build a breadth of experience to showcase their abilities without the need for quotas.

The second quarter of the year is traditionally marked by high CEO appointment activity as organisations aim to reset and adapt their strategies based on the previous year's results. This surge in appointments has also been witnessed globally, with 752 CEOs joining firms across Europe, Asia, and the US in Q2 2023, the highest movement since pre-pandemic times.

However, the high CEO appointment numbers do not necessarily translate into meaningful progress for gender diversity in leadership roles, as is evidenced by the disgraceful statistics within H1.

Despite the winds of change blowing across corporate boardrooms, it remains uncertain whether Boards will actively seek diversity in their future candidates or opt for familiar, consistent choices.

Achieving a balance between experience and diversity is a crucial challenge that Boards simply must grapple with, to foster an inclusive and innovative corporate environment. The future is gender balanced, whether Boards treat this with urgency or not.