3 mins read

Presenteeism | If your employees are turning up to work sick, your culture needs an update

It’s a common occurrence for an employee to turn up to work even when they’re unwell. Pre-pandemic, it was obvious when someone was sick in the office.

You might have even found yourself getting irritated at the sounds of persistent coughing and spluttering, thinking to yourself: “Why have they come into work? They’re going to make me sick!”

This became even more pertinent over the pandemic. As hybrid-models came into play, and workers were welcomed back into the office, if you had a cough or cold, many were actively encouraged to stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid.

Being sick at work from a health perspective has been dampened by the widespread adoption of remote work. As even if an employee reports feeling unwell, in most cases, they can continue to work whilst not bothering others, and in a more comfortable setting than the office. Indeed, working from home was often a solution for unwell staff members pre-pandemic.

Disturbing research reveals that staff 'can't afford' to take time off for illness
Read more from us

Threat to health | Disturbing research reveals that staff 'can't afford' to take time off for illness

But employees turning up to work unwell, whether at home or in the office, can be a sign of a wider issue with them, and potentially a signal that your company culture is flawed. Although managers might be tempted to favour those workers who seemingly go ‘above and beyond’ for the sake of the team and company, a worker showing up when they should really be having some down time can indicate a pressurised culture that prioritises KPIs and targets over health and wellbeing.

This is especially important considering working when sick can increase the likelihood of burnout within a workforce, which can even be more costly to a business than an employee taking a few days off for recovery. In fact, 76% of workers have forced themselves to turn up to work despite being unwell, with one of the biggest factors for showing up being that they fear losing their job.

Various studies show that despite sick days increasing on average across the UK, Brits are still reluctant to take time off when unwell. Research also shows that this phenomenon, often referred to as Presenteeism, the practice of coming into work despite being ill, can have an impact on productivity overall, costing a business in the long run.

Therefore, if your team member has the flu or tonsilitis, or even something more serious, and is continuing to turn up to work, you’re better off telling them to take time off and come back once they’re better. Even if you ‘really need’ them, this is a better moral and business decision in the long term.

