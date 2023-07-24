HR should 'lean in' to AI to ensure 'ethical & responsible' use in the workplace

HR should ‘lean into’ AI and taking a leading role in driving the principles around its ethical and responsible use in the workplace, says the CIPD.

The swift rise of generative AI and its potential impact in the workplace puts people professionals at the heart of understanding how this fast-evolving technology can be responsibly used, and the business impact it may have.

To support this change, the CIPD has launched a new guide, Preparing your Organisation for AI Use, which stresses the importance of people professionals creating clear policies on the use of easily accessible, web-based generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google Bard.

The CIPD is calling on HR teams to be curious, to innovate and engage with AI, but to also have a considered and measured approach to how it is used by people teams and across organisations, based on principles about ethical and responsible use.

There are significant potential opportunities to be realised in evolving jobs and roles across organisations, by enabling people to work smarter and add greater value using AI. But there are also real risks that people may get left behind, become disempowered or lose out in other ways if AI is not used responsibly.

Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, says: “AI is now evolving rapidly, and much is being speculated about its potential and uptake across sectors, organisations, and jobs.

“Now is the time for organisations to learn, experiment and innovate, to understand both the potential benefits to people, jobs, and business outcomes, but also to understand the risks.

“Ethical and responsible use must be at the forefront of our thinking, and people professionals should be at the centre of this change, understanding the impact of the technology, where it can support better, more efficient and effective work, but also where caution is needed, particularly in ensuring fairness and support to all those whose jobs or roles may be impacted.

“We need to ensure a just transition through this time of significant change.”

When developing policies for AI and its use, the CIPD says people professionals must be aware of data security and GDPR issues, and whether there is local legislation or requirements to comply with industry regulators.

HR teams in particular must lead from principles of fairness, transparency and accountability, and for example to be aware of risks of bias, as well as of the longer-term issues of skills and changes to jobs and roles.

However, the CIPD’s latest guidance also demonstrates how experimenting with AI and adopting it where appropriate could help HR professionals with their work, freeing time from more administrative work to add greater value.

For example, AI tools can help people teams efficiently complete tasks like creating personalised onboarding packages for new starters, and in drafting policies or job descriptions.

Ultimately, AI has the potential to help across a huge range of jobs and roles to access information quickly, accelerate learning, build strategy and fundamentally change the world of work, but this must be done within appropriate frameworks and clear guiding principles.

