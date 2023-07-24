Employer tries to get interviewee to fill in for absent staff - sparking debate on free labour

Interviews come in a variety of different formats. From competency-based quizzes to role-playing, there are a myriad of ways an employer can choose to assess a bunch of candidates.

In some businesses, trial shifts are necessary to see if a potential worker has what it takes to be there permanently, but some employers can exploit this process, getting free work out people.

This has been bought to light in a viral post on the sub-Reddit thread entitled ‘antiwork’. In the post, a disgruntled candidate expressed that they quickly turned down a job opportunity upon realising their interview was in fact a trial day, which they believed was their employer attempting to get five hours of “free labour” out of them.

The user, @Ophelia1988, wrote in the post that she had a job interview at 9am and would need to work a short trial day until 3pm. However, upon her arrival, the employer said she would need to do the trial shift first as the company was understaffed, leaving an hour at the end of the day for the interview itself.

Listen to more from us

Feeling this was an abuse of the interview process and that she needed to know more about the company before committing to the trial, the candidate told the employer they would rather come back when they weren’t understaffed.

She explains in the post: “Do I have ‘STUPID’ written on my forehead? Made me wonder if they use people that are looking for a job as a replacement for sick or absent staff as a routine.”

Interview etiquette

This scenario shines a light on employer etiquette during a job interview, and what is ‘allowed’ when it comes to assessing whether a candidate is right for a role, without wrongfully taking ideas from candidates or obtaining work for minimal or no costs.

It all boils down to the way an employer has decided to assess candidates. In some cases, candidates will experience an interview process that aims to find out more about their personality, experience and way of thinking.

Whereas other interview processes force candidates to come up with ideas or case studies, or perform trial shifts, as though they are already in the role. In the latter case, it’s more likely for employers to, sometimes unintentionally, take ideas or work from candidates in an illegitimate way.

Some interviews involve role-playing or case studies, which can ultimately help an employer navigate their business even if the candidate isn't chosen. While other employers can outright achieve uncostly labour from interview processes through unpaid or lower paid trial shifts.

Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, feels job interviews should be a two-way process where an employer and potential employee decide if they are a good fit. He says: “Any employee who suspects they are being cynically used as free labour should take it as a massive red flag, and avoid the employer like the plague.

“In some sectors a trial shift may be a legitimate way of discovering whether an applicant has the skills for the job, but this method should not be abused.

“If the applicants’ efforts will be of value to the employer – working a shift at a restaurant, for example – the firm should consider paying the interviewee for their time.

“When the trial involves working in a simulated situation or role-playing, it should be clear to the candidate that they are not being exploited.

“Applicants will be reluctant to make a fuss in this situation, especially if they desperately need the job, meaning that many potential workers could be exploited as the job market gets tighter.”