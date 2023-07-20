TUC warns better regulations are needed to protect workers against AI

The TUC has warned the government and employers they must do more to protect UK workers from AI.

The union said that unlike other European countries, that have the EU AI Act, which analyses and classifies AI based on its risk to users, the UK is falling behind on safeguarding its workforce against the potential risks associated with this technology.

This comes as US regulators have started probing OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, about the risk of the generative AI platform, which creates instant human-like responses, in providing users with false information.

Since the popularisation of ChatGPT, spectators have hypothesised the significant impact the technology is likely to have on the global workforce and ‘business as usual’. As a result, many have warned that regulation and support from the government is needed to dampen potential negative consequences for workers.

AI making “life-changing” decisions for workers

The TUC argues that AI now makes “life-changing” decisions for workers, including hiring staff based on facial expressions and tone of voice, which many spectators have said increases discrimination in the workplace.

Among these “guardrails” proposed by the TUC, are demands to enable employees to review decisions made by AI to be able to challenge unfair or discriminatory decisions. While the union also described the government’s Data Protection and Digital Information Bill as setting a “worrying direction of travel”.

TUC Assistant General Secretary Kate Bell said: “AI is going to transform the way millions work in this country and is already being used across the economy to line-manage and hire and fire staff.

“Without fair rules, this could lead to widespread discrimination and unfair treatment at work.

“But the government is refusing to put in place the necessary guardrails to stop people from being exploited.

“Instead of clear and enforceable protections, ministers have issued a series of vague and flimsy commitments that are not worth the paper they are written on. And they have failed to provide regulators with the resources they need to do their jobs properly.

“It’s essential that employment law keeps pace with the AI revolution. But last month’s dismal AI white paper spectacularly failed to do that.”

“On the one hand ministers are refusing to properly regulate AI. And on the other hand, they are watering down important protections through the data bill. This will leave workers more vulnerable to unscrupulous employers.”