McDonald's wants more harassment victims to come forward, but why would they?

Those who have been reading HR Grapevine in recent days will know that McDonald's recently came under scrutiny for a litany of staff mistreatment experienced in its branches across the nation.

Following the case, and many more staff coming forward in the interim, the company has now called for workers to come forward and report such incidents, if they have occurred.

Indeed, reporting cases and building a true picture of the level of mistreatment across the company is vital. It’s an important step towards addressing issues and fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment.