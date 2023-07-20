HR leaders, be careful about stereotyping the over 50s in the things you say and do!

In September, I'll turn 46. While I could still just about say I'm in my 'mid-forties', there is that niggling feeling that the next big milestone is 50. When it comes to my personal life, I don't feel 'nearly 50' at all. In fact, the older I get, the more 'happy in my own skin' I feel.

And then I think about work. Not my actual work, which I love, but the way my age group (and the one I'm approaching) seems to be sitting more and more in a pigeon hole, surrounded by words like 'geriatric' and 'older'.

And don't I know it - from the calls from MPs to 'lure' the 'older generation back to work, to references to the over 50s and their skills, I feel like I'm suddenly on pensioner's park bench.

A recent piece I wrote for HR Grapevine looked at how balance of age in the workplace is key to a thriving workforce. I've also read about 'older' workforce, the returners, and recently how the over 50s might be encouraged to start their own business.

The thing is, it's strange being in this 'quagmire' of middle ground. Are we either 'young' or 'old'? If the new wording is to be believed, I'm approaching not retirement, or old age, but 'midlife'.

Read more from us

I love the term 'Queenager', coined by Eleanor Mills, founder of platform Noon. I look to former editor of Red magazine, Sam Baker, and her podcast The Shift (and book of the same name). Yes, I see examples of women in the public eye - and formerly leaders in the media - sharing their insight, but I am not sure that I have seen this kind of transparency in the job adverts or posts I see on social media and LinkedIn.

One of the phrases I've read that made me double take (I've read it a lot in the news) is the idea of 'luring back' the over-50s. Yes, ok, the over 50s could be anyone from 55 to 95, right? So there is that wider demographic. However, the idea of being 'lured back' to work in four years time seems quite a strange one - I very much hope to still be in work?!

I understand the idea behind this narrative - it's about saying those who have retired, or retired early in particular, could still be at work or return to work.

So that brings me to the age group. The over 50s element. HR Grapevine has recently written about how, currently, over fifties make up approximately 30% of the workforce. We're in active employment, but we are often overlooked. Are we seen as 'over the hill'?

There's a mixture here, for sure. The balance between patronising the over 50s, with language and support, and the recognition of this demographic.

Are HR leaders damned if they do, and damned if they don't? Is there an ageism tightrope to be walked?

I think the solution is quite simple, really: stop defining people in age categories when it comes to recruitment. We're staff, workers, employees. We're not 'old staff' or 'over 50s employees'. We're humans, and that's the key here.

Stop worrying about what we could or should bring, and see the over 50s as individuals rather than an age group alone.

And for our part? Perhaps it's time to stop those references to 'I remember when there was no internet!' (Yes, I've said that a lot!). If we midlifers want to be seen as part of the workforce regardless of age, we need to step back from being too vocal about things that might turn attitudes against promoting, hiring or training us.