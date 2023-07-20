DHL driver sacked after two-year absence loses disability discrimination tribunal claim

A DHL employee who was sacked after being off sick for two years has lost a compensation bid.

Mr E Milrine, an HGV driver based in Cumbernauld, Scotland, had been employed by the logistics firm for nine years until his dismissal in June 2022. He was sacked with immediate effect and given nine weeks’ pay instead of being given a notice period.

According to an employment tribunal appeal, at the time of his dismissal Milrine had not worked since January 2020, having become unwell following a workplace incident that occurred in 2017 (details of which weren’t revealed in the tribunal hearing).

He was set to receive medical support for his condition but the Covid lockdowns ground things to a halt.

In February 2020, DHL’s transport manager Hazel Doogan asked Milrine if he would consider an alternative role within the company, but Milrine said he felt too unwell and feared driving too and from the office after being advised not to do so by the DVLA.

The pair met again several weeks later to discuss Milrine’s absence, where he confirmed his licence had been revoked for a minimum of one year unless he could prove he could provide medical proof that he had been symptom-free for three months.

In the meantime, Doogan suggested Milrine could work from one of the company’s closer sites while he was unable to drive.

However, Milrine "made it plain to Miss Doogan that he felt unable to return to any form of work yet" because of his ill-health.

Months of infrequent meetings were held to discuss Milrine’s potential return to DHL, and although he was unable to provide an official diagnosis of his condition, he remained of the view that he was not fit enough to work yet.

In April 2022, an occupational health report ruled that Milrine was “not fit to undertake alternative duties."

However, it added there was “no evidence to indicate that Mr Milrine has undergone all reasonable treatment options available to address his condition and therefore, in my opinion it would be premature to consider Mr Milrine for ill health retirement at this time.”

Marion Cooper, DHL’s transport team leader, expressed sympathy for Milrine’s situation but also felt concern that he was unable to fulfil his contract.

In June 2022, a hearing was held to discuss Milrine’s physical ability to work, and he was warned that dismissal was a potential outcome of the investigation.

When asked if there was any other role at the firm he could do, he replied, "no, I think I would be a liability," despite reportedly wishing to return to work.

Subsequently, he was dismissed with notice. The probe found that “while his contract only entitled him to eight weeks’ notice for his eight years completed service, as a goodwill gesture he would be paid nine weeks pay in lieu of notice because he had completed almost nine years’ service."

Milrine wrote to his site manager expressing concerns that he was the victim of disability discrimination claims. He stated: "I feel it is unfair to terminate my employment because of the absence of medical condition, that I was unable to see any medical staff/GPs/consultants as due to the covid pandemic mentioned in Occupational Health Report please read the report. Due to the action taken to terminate my employment, I feel it is unfair and also being discriminated against myself."

He launched an employment tribunal appeal against DHL’s decision, but his claim was dismissed. The panel ruled that DHL's decision to sack Milrine was “a proportionate means of achieving its legitimate aim".

Sick leave in the spotlight

Cases involving long-term absentees have been in the spotlight recently.

In May 2023, news emerged that an IBM worker who’d been on sick leave for 15 years had claimed the firm acted discriminatory for not giving him a pay rise during his absence.

Ian Clifford alleged he was the victim of disability discrimination because the tech giant had not increased his salary since he was last able to work in 2008.

Clifford, who was an IT specialist before taking long-term sick leave, has earned more than £54,000 a year since taking long-term sick leave, but argued this figure was “not generous enough” and had lost a lot of value due to inflation.

But the claims were thrown out by an employment judge, who ruled Clifford’s sick pay has been “very substantial”.

The tribunal heard Clifford, who had been in his role since 200 (first at a different firm which was later acquired by IBM) went on sick leave in September 2008, initially on mental health grounds, but he was later diagnosed with stage four leukaemia in 2012. He remained off work until 2013, when he raised a grievance about not receiving a pay rise.

According to the legal proceedings, the firm reached an agreement with Clifford to place him on the company’s disability plan, which would pay him the £54k figure each year until he reached 65 years old – a figure which would total more than £1.5million.

However, in recent months, with the cost-of-living crisis and soaring inflation, Clifford was of the view that the “value of the payments would soon wither”.

But Employment Judge Paul Housego ruled that Clifford had not been treated unfavourably and, rather, would still be considered to have a ‘very substantial benefit’ even if he was to receive half of the current £54,000 yearly sick pay.

UK sick leave hits highest rate in almost 20 years

The average worker was off 5.7 days due to sickness in 2022, the highest rate since 2004, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said sick leave last year equated to 185.6 million working days being lost, or 2.6% of working hours, an increase from 2.2% the previous year.

Amongst respondents, 30% said their absence was down to minor illnesses such as flu, diarrhoea, coughs and colds while 23.8% cited their absence was due to “other conditions.”

Men had an absence rate of 2.2% while women had a slightly higher rate of 3.2%. A high proportion of sick leavers were those above the age of 50. Catherine Foot, director at think tank Phoenix Insights, said that sick leave is particularly concerning for workers this age.

She says: “This paints a worrying picture as people in their 50s and 60s out of work due to sickness or disability are most at risk of financial vulnerability later in life.

“The average wealth among 50-64 year-olds driven out of work due to ill health is just £57,000, less than 5% the wealth of those who chose to retire, and well below what is needed for a decent standard of living in retirement. It‘s critical this group is supported back into employment if they are able to return, or they could find themselves running out of money later in life.”