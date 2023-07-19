Why we should be banking on later life career changes in the war for talent

As headlines about the talent crisis have slowed, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the UK’s talent woes are in fact now under control. This, however, is not the case. We’re still very much in the midst of a talent squeeze that still threatens to break businesses, and challenge industries.

According to data released by Manpower, in 2023, 77% of companies globally report talent shortages – the highest in seventeen years. That’s a shocking statistic.

A lack of vital skills development, and a simple lack of workers willing to be tempted away from the revised benefits and development opportunities presented by their current employers and a narrowing of the overall pipeline is creating a crippling issue.

So what’s the solution? Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as a one-size-fits-all solution, however there is one area of the talent market which is woefully overlooked. Over fifties workers.

Currently, over fifties make up approximately 30% of the workforce. That’s a huge percentage of the active demographic in our businesses. Yet, this group makes up such a little amount of consideration when it comes to development, career changes and recruitment.

There’s an obvious reason for this. Bias. Many workers with long and successful histories in the world of work are turned down for career shifts because they’re considered ‘overqualified’. But what does this actually mean?

If an older worker has much-needed insight and experience, has learned hard lessons along the way, surely the level of knowledge they have is a benefit to pretty much any organisation.

The other obvious response is that they won’t stick around very long, if they aren’t being challenged. Well, the solution to this is to challenge them. Older workers have experienced a myriad of changes in the world of work over their careers.

From technological innovation, to transitioning through ways of working, 50+ workers have experienced it all, and therefore are predisposed to being agile and managing change. This is a demographic that enjoy a challenge, and the current world of work is definitely that.

Old dogs, new tricks

And finally, a toxic phrase that permeates throughout the world of work – you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. This simply isn’t true.

In fact, recently, a case made headlines in which a burned-out CEO named Greg Ross, sick of his role and ready for a change, resolved over the course of a transatlantic flight to quit his job, and completely transform his career.

Rather than choosing something else in the industry he already knew so well, he decided to take a late career pivot, and become a trucker. He did struggle to find a firm that would take a chance on him.

“The company rang me,” Ross noted in an interview. “‘Your CV doesn’t say anything about truck driving,’ they said”.

However ultimately, one firm did take a chance, and as a result of doing so, they gained an extremely engaged and dedicated worker, with a myriad of problem-solving skills and an immense sense of purpose.

More firms are realising the benefits of returnees

ONS data shows that, in the pandemic, a disproportionate number of workers retired. Some were made redundant, some simply saw the pandemic as a prime time to leave the workforce. However, the data also shows that those who did leave, have struggled financially ever since.

And as such, many are now ready and willing to re-join. And, it seems that some businesses are cashing in on this treasure trove of workers. IFS data suggests that the tide is turning on the realisation that tempting the 50+ back is a huge benefit. Whilst the numbers remain small, more and more are finding active employment.

Yet several factors need to be considered if over 50s are to be engaged. For example, businesses need to double down on retraining. Over 50s have a plethora of skills, but many are keen to ensure that they remain relevant in the fast-paced environment that they find themselves in.

In addition, the very first stage of the process, the recruitment stage, needs to be reconsidered. As the saying goes, bias against older workers is the last acceptable form of alienation still prevalent in the workplace. As with other demographics, processes need to be consciously reconsidered to ensure that language and methods used to attract talent is inclusive and non-exclusionary.

For those willing to take the plunge, the benefits could be huge. Yet only in rethinking these key factors can businesses really embrace a talent pool at, as of now, is woefully under considered.