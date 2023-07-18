Some bosses have insinuated their pregnant workers should have an abortion

Working mothers are sharing their shocking experiences during and post-pregnancy in a new report by maternity campaigners Pregnant then Screwed. One woman, 'Connie' reported that her boss told "it would be easier for your future career if you just brought a coat hanger”.

'Connie' is one of 1.62% of women who reported that their boss insinuated that they should end their pregnancy, along with one in 10 women revealing they were bullied or harassed when pregnant or returning to work. Seven per cent of women lost their job - either through redundancy, sacking, or feeling forced to leave due to a flexible working request being declined or due to health and safety issues.

Connie added that three colleagues went on to tell Connie that she had ruined her career and should have had an abortion. Joeli Brearley, CEO and founder of Pregnant Then Screwed shared her shock at the new figures, branding the findings 'inhumane'.

“These stats show how far we have to go before mothers are truly accepted as equal members of the workplace. We know that women are treated differently from the point they get pregnant. They are viewed as distracted and less committed to their work, despite there being no change to their performance. This bias plays out in numerous ways, affecting women’s earnings and career potential. There is absolutely no excuse for bosses, who hold the power, to tell their employee to abort a pregnancy. It is sex discrimination and it is inhumane."

Data analysis for the report was powered by Women in Data with a team led by Taisiya Merkulova, with a sample of 3540 was randomly selected from a pool of 24,193 respondents to the survey. The sample is targeting national representation and is nationally representative on gender, region and social grade.

Discrimination was reported at varied levels of seniority - not just from managers or senior staff. And the report also outlined how some women had even experienced criticisms based on the way they look when pregnant. 64% said their boss or a colleague had made inappropriate comments about their looks, while 73% of women said a colleague made hurtful comments about their pregnancy or maternity leave.

The knock-on effect of this treatment is also shocking. One in five women said they left their employer due to negative experiences, which included insinuations that performance had dipped due to pregnancy or maternity leave.

Joeli Brearley added: “The bullying, harassment and aggression pregnant women experience at work has a detrimental impact on their mental health. The fact that the majority of pregnant women have experienced inappropriate and degrading comments from a colleague or their boss about the way they look is shameful. Why as a society do we accept women being a target for such abuse?’ These hurtful comments chip away at women’s confidence, their ambition and feeling of belonging. Pregnant women are made to feel like an unsightly burden, no wonder a high proportion of women report feeling depressed or anxious when pregnant and one in five women leave their employer after becoming pregnant.’’