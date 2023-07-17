Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Culture killer | Why having a 'nice' company culture could be toxic

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why having a 'nice' company culture could be toxic

All companies aim to have good culture. It’s pretty much the most basic requirement of a functioning workplace. Of course, there are elements that are prerequisite for a culture to be ‘good’.

Inclusion is one; it must be open and accommodating to all peoples, regardless of any impairments, religious beliefs or backgrounds. Another is to be a place of open communication. Without clear communication, no culture can thrive. Some may also note that without a feeling of (somewhat ill defined) ‘niceness’ is also essential. But is it?

In a surprising twist, an NYU professor recently raised concerns on this very topic. She states that a seemingly positive workplace culture built on being ‘nice’ may actually be a hidden toxic trait.

But how can this be true? Surely being known for having a nice culture is exclusively a net positive? Dr. Lisa Reynolds, who is a renowned expert in organisational psychology, suggests that, yes, having a nice culture can be good. But, prioritising niceness above all else can foster a harmful environment, hindering productivity, innovation, and employee well-being.

Reynolds continues to argue that when niceness becomes the sole focus, it can lead to the suppression of diverse opinions, critical thinking, and healthy conflict resolution, all of which are crucial for sustained success.

You've read 24% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£150 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Highly damaging' | Damning claims of assault & racism highlight 'deep-rooted' problems at McDonald's

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Djokovic racket smash | How to respond when angry staff reach their break point

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Video
  • 2:23

Top Five | How to create effective internal communication

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Empowering Middle Managers: Insights from Research to Drive Success

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Seasoned Workers: Unlocking new opportunities whilst embracing experience

© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni