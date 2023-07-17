Disturbing research reveals that staff 'can't afford' to take time off for illness

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that illness happens, and that we cannot prevent it.

It’s a simple truth of being human that our bodies are susceptible to breaking down. Naturally, this is inevitably going to happen in working hours on occasion.

And whilst some people would simply call in sick and try to relax, the disturbing truth is that the vast majority of workers do not have this luxury. Most workers cannot afford to be ill.

A recent survey conducted by CIPHR, which gathered responses from over 2,000 employees across various industries, found that fear of losing wages has pushed two-thirds (64%) of those with in-person roles, compared to nearly two-fifths of remote and hybrid workers (38% and 38% respectively), to attend work when they were unwell because they couldn’t afford not to.

Women appear more likely than their male counterparts to report having worked through illness in the last six months (68% of surveyed women that work in-person vs 58% of surveyed men that work in-person).

Meanwhile, those employed in retail and hospitality are statistically the most likely to go to work when they are unwell because they can’t afford to take time off sick. Around four in five workplace-based employees in these two industries (81% and 78%) admit to working through illness.

One of the main factors contributing to this dilemma is the prevalence of inadequate sick leave policies among companies. According to the survey, a substantial number of employees reported having limited or no paid sick leave benefits.

This creates a situation in which individuals are forced to choose between their financial stability and their health, often leading them to continue working despite being unwell.

Another contributing factor is the persistence of the presenteeism culture established in many workplaces. In certain company cultures, the perception that taking time off for illness is a sign of weakness or lack of dedication is still very much alive.

This can create a workplace environment that discourages employees from prioritising their wellbeing, leading to a cycle of increased stress, decreased productivity and potential long-term health issues.

Obviously this situation is potentially devastating for staff who may be struggling financially. However, it’s also a huge issue for employers. Outside of the moral and legal duty of care over staff, it should be obvious that good work will not take place when a worker is ill.

And, if that worker continues to push through their illness, this may well lead to much more concerning long-term health issues such as burnout, or physical side effects from exhaustion.

The potential spread of illness within the workplace is also a huge factor leading to more sick people and further turmoil for all involved, eventually leading to issues with team dynamics, and employee morale.

Ultimately, implementing robust sick leave policies, which include paid time off and flexibility for illness-related absences, can help mitigate the financial burden placed on employees and save organisations much more in the long term than promoting presenteeism.