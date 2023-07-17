BBC warned staff 'not to gossip' over Huw Edwards allegations

BBC bosses warned employees against gossiping over the fallout from the Huw Edwards sexual photos allegations, an insider has claimed.

Edwards, one of the BBC’s most prominent news presenters, was named last week as the presenter accused of paying £35,000 to a teenager in exchange for explicit pictures. He is currently suspended while the national broadcaster conducts an internal investigation.

Police chiefs say they are not investigating any criminal activity in relation to Edwards’ alleged actions.

Edwards was publicly identified by his wife last week, after days of mounting speculation about the identity of the presenter, who was not initially named when the news first broke.

High profile employees took to social media in their droves to deny being the presenter in question, with the likes of Gary Lineker, Jeremy Vine and Rylan Clark making statements.

And it appears the rumour mill wasn’t just in overdrive on social media or the front pages, but within the Beeb itself.

According to The Mirror, a source within the BBC revealed that bosses emailed staff about the “delicate situation” ahead of Edwards being publicly named.

“The purpose of the email was very clearly to contain the situation and stop BBC staff fuelling the fire that had been blazing since the story broke,” the unnamed source told the national newspaper.

“Members of staff were told clearly that gossip could be damaging, and would not be tolerated. The situation was described as ‘delicate.’

“And the warning shot on their part seemed to work, as people mostly did keep quiet about the situation and didn’t share their opinions.”

What counts as office gossip, and how can HR combat it?

HR Grapevine recently explored the issue of workplace gossip, and how HR leaders should approach it, in a video feature.

“The office gossiper thrives on spreading information, rumours and falsehoods,” explains HR Grapevine’s Christopher Wilkins-Read.

“It’s advisable that leaders outline certain things that are off-limits and clearly define what constitutes gossip, and what crosses the line.”

Similarly, BrightHR warns that if office gossiping remains unchecked, it can destroy lower trust levels and lower office morale, damage employees’ feelings and create conflict.

“Your employees do have freedom of speech at work, But the problem is idle chitchat can sometimes turn nasty”, says BrightHR on its website.

“If staff members resort to gossiping, it can get malicious.

“The intent of your employees isn’t always to stir up trouble. But chatter does have a habit of invading other employees’ privacy.

“For example, you hear on the grapevine news about the business’s future, if someone is getting fired, or rumours about how Friday night drinks went wrong.

“Despite the potential for trouble, you must remember that there’s such a thing as harmless discussions between staff members.”

Setting up a policy to tackle office gossip

BrightHR advises that HR can take charge by creating a workplace policy that address gossip – one which will explain the problems disruptive conversation can cause, and why it isn’t tolerated in the office.

Such a policy should:

Define what is meant by gossip—make it clear as an employer that you won’t, for example, tolerate discussion that undermines other employees.

Outline topics that are off limits (such as salaries, bonuses, or political discussion). This can range from critical remarks or any other comments that can come across as bullying.

Explain the consequences of ignoring the policy. It can result in disciplinary charges, so staff should know the seriousness of breaching your regulations.

“Business transparency is what HR should aim for”, explains BrightHR.

“Ensure your managers encourage openness and welcome perspectives from all team members.

“In short, if you have a friendly company culture that embraces tolerance, then you minimise the chances of miscommunication.”

It adds: “Playful conversation can benefit your organisation. You do want your staff members to get along, after all.

“And if you can build positive relationships that helps colleagues bond, then that’s only a good thing for your business.

“This makes it important to maintain a balance between fun discussion and conversations that damage reputations.

“This is because gossip often takes a story, or partial truth, and creates unrealistic and damaging speculation.”